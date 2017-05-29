News By Tag
Carol Sankar is now a member of the Forbes Coaches Council
Carol Sankar, founder of the Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership, is now a member of this invitation-only community for leading business and career leaders
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Mrs. Sankar into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."
Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership, which is a global executive leadership firm focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives for high level women. Carol has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Inroads, The Society for Diversity, SHRM, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and more. In addition, Carol is a highly sought global after keynote presenter who has delivered talks for Amec Foster Wheeler, Verizon HQ, SXSW, and Women in Government. The Confidence Factor for Women is on a committed mission to increase the presence of women in csuite professions and high growth business models.
"I am honored to network with such an elite group of vetted professionals within the council," says Sankar
About Carol Sankar: A global usiness & leadership advisor to executives, corporations and high growth business owners. For more details, visit http://www.carolsankar.com.
