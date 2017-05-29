 
678 Rid Junk Launches New Website Site Serving Marietta & Cobb County

678 Rid Junk, Cobb County's premier junk removal service provider, is please to announce hte launch of its new website, 678RidJunk.com, along with several new features which will help to streamline the junk removal service experience.
 
 
MARIETTA, Ga. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years, 678 Rid Junk has emerged as a premier provider of residential and commercial junk removal service in the Cobb County area. Today 678 Rid Junk launches a new website: www.678ridjunk.com. This new website was designed to more accurately represent 678 Rid Junk's unwavering commitment to honest, transparent, and prompt service. It also adds new conveniences such as online booking, free quote requests, as well as extensive descriptions of each unique service offering.

Charles Gammage, owner of 678 Rid Junk, says "As a small, owner-operated company, we are able to dispense with a lot of the overhead that larger companies and franchies deal with and price into their services. This allows us to quote the lowest prices in the area. Whether you need hot tub removal in Atlanta, a couch hauled away in Marietta, or furniture removal in Kennesaw, we're the service to call." The new web site ads an online appointment booking form which allows customers to book appointments for junk removal in minutes.

In addition to the desktop website, 678 Rid Junk provides a fully-feautred mobile webiste for mobile users. The mobile website includes all of the essential features from the desktop site: online booking, detailed service descriptions, promotional offers, as well as pricing information.

678 Rid Junk sets itself apart from other junk removal companies serving Cobb County by providing fully transparent pricing & service details as well as a commitment to simple, streamlined service. Customers will never have to experience confusing call menus, no-show appointments, or hidden costs. 678 Rid Junk has served thousands of customers in Cobb County and averages a 4.9 star-rating across a variety of reputable, online rating platforms such as Yelp, Google, Home Advisor, Yellow Pages, and others.

In addition to offering a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, same-day service for residential and commercial customers in Cobb County, and transparent pricing, 678 Rid Junk is also fully licensed & insured to perform junk removal & hauling services in the state of Georgia.

For more information about 678 Rid Junk, to request a free junk removal quote, schedule service, or inquire for press and media, please visit the new website at : http://www.678ridjunk.com.

