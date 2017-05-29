 
Applegreen Research™ Launches Live Website

Applegreen Research announces dedicated, secure website for the promotion of fine arts tools and therapeutic benefits
 
 
infographic acrylic 12
infographic acrylic 12
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Applegreen Research™ has recently launched their website to provide fine art tools and related research for artists, beginners, adults and kids alike.

The PR Representative for Applegreen Research™, Ashley Dean said: "We are so excited to announce the launch of this new website. We at, Applegreen Research, strongly believe in not just the fun and artistic aspects of the fine arts but we will also be sharing and promoting the therapeutic effects of fine arts on our website-This will be a great platform to get the word out." Applegreen Research has a dedicated Research area on the website that highlights not only the skill building aspects but also the therapeutic effects of the fine arts.

Applegreen Research's website provides visitors:

• the ability to buy Applegreen Research™ Premium Acrylic Paint set
• Access to their Amazon Store
• Option to get on a VIP List for VIP offers
• Access to articles providing support information on:

• Therapeutic benefits of the fine arts
• How- tos: Developing fine art technique and skill
• Caring for fine art tools

Applegreen Research™ is dedicated to improving the quality of life through the fine arts and simple holistic tools. We provide the research behind our products, to unlock all the hidden benefits to supercharge you. We believe in serving our customers with the right product paired with the right information. For more information,

please visit our secure website: https://www.applegreenresearch.com

Or Our Amazon Store at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XKFDH6V (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XKFDH6V).




