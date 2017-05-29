 
Industry News





Rob Lake To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday June 7th, 2017

World Renown Illusionist Rob Lakewill be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
Ilusionist Rob Lake On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Ilusionist Rob Lake On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Illusionist Rob Lake will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his show, his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

One of the world's most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake's mindblowing illusions have dazzled and entertained millions across network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, Atlantic City, and before sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

His astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale.

Named "The Top Illusionist in the World" by Caesars Entertainment, the world's largest gaming organization, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular.

In 2008, Rob became the youngest magician in history to receive the holy grail of the magic world — the Merlin Award – as 'International Stage Magician of the Year.' This award is magic's highest honor and the industry equivalent of an Oscar.

Rob has also served as magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, and has created illusions for today's most famous magicians.

Rob's magical effects can be seen in numerous theatrical productions across the globe including the smash hit musicals The Phantom of the Opera, and in over 900 productions of Disney's Beauty & the Beast.

Over the last few years, Rob has headlined in venues around the world bringing his physics- and sometimes even death-defying illusions to audiences at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas, Harrah's Lake Tahoe, and even the White House.

In his daily life, Rob dedicates his time, his support and his voice to a cause he holds near and dear to his heart – Animal Rescue. In fact, his own furry companion Roger, a Yorkie mutt, was once a rescue dog, and has become a popular part of his show, as well.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Rob Lake and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Rob Lake live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday June 7th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow Rob Lake on Twitter @RobLakeMagic

The official website for Rob Lake may be found at http://www.RobLake.com

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

