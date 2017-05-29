News By Tag
A New Play for Malcolm Lowry Buffs by Gabriola Playwright Charlotte Cameron
Gabriola Island, BC – Gabriola Island (British Columbia) has embraced the famous 20th novelist, Malcolm Lowry, as its own—from a Malcolm Lowry tribute event in 1994 at Pages Resort & Marina to a weeklong celebration in October 2016 to mark the 70th anniversary of Lowry's visit to Gabriola, including two sold-out performances of Charlotte Cameron's play, October Ferries to Gabriola, at the very lodge where the Lowrys stayed in 1946.
Although the Lowrys' visit to Gabriola was brief, it spawned Lowry's last (and uncompleted)
Both couples come to Gabriola Island seeking refuge, a place of redemption and hope, creativity and rebirth. Both couples are dealing with similar troubles: alcoholism, tragedy and homelessness, hopelessness, guilt and angst. As the play moves back and forth in time, from 1946 to the present day, Cameron raises a host of existential questions and explores our endless quest for a paradise on earth.
Charlotte Cameron will launch October Ferries to Gabriola on July 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Gabriola branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.
October Ferries to Gabriola is available from fictivepress.com (http://fictivepress.com/
Charlotte Cameron, a Gabriola Island playwright, writes plays about historical figures. Her play, Running, about Canadian aboriginal World War I hero Alex Decoteau, was published by Fictive Press in 2014.
Fictive Presspublishes ebooks and print-on-demand paperback titles. Launched as a division of BizNet Communications, a corporate and marketing communications firm, Fictive Press has published 17 titles since 2012.
To arrange an interview or for more information, contact:
Media Contact
Morri Mostow, Publisher
FictivePress.com
publish@fictivepress.com
