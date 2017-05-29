A New Play for Malcolm Lowry Buffs by Gabriola Playwright Charlotte Cameron

A powerful play Inspired by the life of novelist Malcolm Lowry

"While mixing fact and fiction, Charlotte Cameron concurrently spins the wheel of time backward to 1946 and forward to the present day. In this way, she deftly highlights Malcolm and Margerie Lowry's dream of finding sanctuary and renewal on Gabriola Island while simultaneously illuminating the plight of a similar contemporary couple." — Sheryl Salloum, author of

Gabriola Island, BC – Gabriola Island (British Columbia) has embraced the famous 20th century novelist, Malcolm Lowry, as its own—from a Malcolm Lowry tribute event in 1994 at Pages Resort & Marina to a weeklong celebration in October 2016 to mark the 70th anniversary of Lowry's visit to Gabriola, including two sold-out performances of Charlotte Cameron's play at the very lodge where the Lowrys stayed in 1946.

Although the Lowrys' visit to Gabriola was brief, it spawned Lowry's last (and uncompleted) novel. Charlotte Cameron identified with its fictional couple's search for a home where they could live, love and write when she and her husband were looking for a home on Gabriola. After the Camerons moved to the island, Charlotte's fascination with Lowry continued, leading to years of research about Lowry and his visit to the island. The result: a powerful drama that juxtaposes the lives of Lowry and his second wife, Margerie, with the plight of a contemporary couple.

Both couples come to Gabriola Island seeking refuge, a place of redemption and hope, creativity and rebirth. Both couples are dealing with similar troubles: alcoholism, tragedy and homelessness, hopelessness, guilt and angst. As the play moves back and forth in time, from 1946 to the present day, Cameron raises a host of existential questions and explores our endless quest for a paradise on earth.

Charlotte Cameron will launch on July 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Gabriola branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

Charlotte Cameron, a Gabriola Island playwright, writes plays about historical figures. Her play about Canadian aboriginal World War I hero Alex Decoteau, was published by Fictive Press in 2014.