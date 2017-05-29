News By Tag
Climate Change is Personal: Decarbonization Starts with me-
The me- Network helps energy consumers steadily remove CO2 from their lives
Launched one day before President's Trump's announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, this Kickstarter campaign anticipated the reaction of Climate Change activists in favor of decarbonization. "Trump outlined a bright line between those who see continuing fossil fuels as vital to economics and jobs and those who acknowledge decarbonization - rapid retreat from fossil fuels - as the only path left to slow down Climate Change," explained Prsenl's president John Cooper. "The US is at or near the top in both national and per capita Carbon Emissions, but we're 44th when ranked by energy and climate policies. The American consumer is key to tackling Decarbonization."
Cooper highlighted responses this week from US mayors, governors, and corporations – namely, the Mayor's National Climate Action Agenda and the United States Climate Alliance - saying, "We're the bottom up market response to complement these top-down government and corporate Climate Action initiatives."
Cooper positioned the Kickstarter campaign as a first step to unite energy consumers worldwide on a mission to reduce consumer carbon footprints, starting with American consumers. "States like California and New York and cities like my hometown of Austin are proving that consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with a lower carbon footprint. We can step away from fossil fuels and still enjoy our lives," Cooper offered, "Sound economics and a clean environment are not mutually exclusive if we use our imaginations and get busy."
Cooper describes new energy technologies like solar power, LED lighting, electric vehicles and smart thermostats as a new market category that he calls Personal Energy, sometimes referencing the term Clean Electricity in contrast to Fossil Fuels.
A Quinnipiac poll in early April
About Prsenl. Prsenl ("personal") is the first company in the new industry category of Personal Energy, providing marketing services from the perspective of the energy consumer/innovative prosumer. Prsenl has designed the me- Network as a strategy to engage consumers facing a double challenge: letting go of fossil fuels that are central to their lives and rapidly adopting new forms of unfamiliar clean electricity technologies.
