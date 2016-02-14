Playa Vista Welcomes New Associate, Carolyn Deyoe

Award-Winning Employee Benefits Brokerage Continues Growth with Addition of Expert in Accounting, Human Resources and Benefits.

-- Playa Vista Insurance Services is pleased to announce the appointment of new Account Administrator Carolyn Deyoe, whose 20+ years of experience as Vice President of Label Impressions included accounting, benefits and human resources, a strong ability to problem-solve and dedication to providing stellar service will help Playa Vista Insurance Services continue to grow. Her responsibilities will include acting as liaison between carrier and client, assist with marketing and renewals, training on HRIS technology and day-to-day maintenance on accounts."I've known Carolyn for over 5 years now, and with the amount of compassion she has along with strengths in business practices, she will flourish here and our clients will love her." says Playa Vista Insurance Services President Rachel Sunday. "I'm thrilled for her to join the team and to see what kind of fresh perspective she will bring."Carolyn spent the last 22 years of her career as the Vice President of Label Impressions in Orange County. Originally owned by her father, she and her brother carried the legacy forward and grew the company beyond measure now being one of the go-to label companies printing over 5 million labels a week for companies like Starbucks and Kambucha.Carolyn is born and raised in Southern California and attended Cal State Fullerton. She is a volunteer/transporter for Labrador and Friends and sits on the leadership team for Los Angeles Responsible Pit Bull Owners (LARPBO). She is married to her fitbit and loves spending time with her niece.Playa Vista Insurance Services is becoming synonymous with living service. With over 300% growth over the past 5 years and 98% retention, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to service for the clients.About Playa Vista Insurance Services: Playa Vista Insurance Services is a full service employee benefits consulting firm providing new, fresh and cutting edge ideas when it comes to employee benefits, wellness, compliance and technology. Our role is to provide employers of all sizes with solutions for a healthier outlook, both financially and naturally. Focusing on consulting and keeping the best interest of the employer and employees is our number one goal. Those are defined by cost containment and employee morale.