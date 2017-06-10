HMS and 329 Services Announce Partnership

The two agencies have will join forces, starting with the 2017-18 season.

-- Hoops Management Services (HMS) and 329 Services have announced an agency partnership. Chief agents Kenge Stevenson, Akos Vegvari, and Chris Pearson will combine to form an industry leading agency.Some of the trios more prominent clients have been placed in the best leagues in the world, including the NBA, Turkey, Spain, Australia, Italy, and France."It starts with good people" Stevenson said "I knew that Akos and Chris are among the most influential European agents of our generation. After meeting at Portsmouth and sharing our perspectives, it was only natural that we get together and form something special. We are ready to get to work and do amazing things.""It is my professional mission to create an agency that provides impeccable management and marketing services to basketball players everywhere in the world," states Pearson, "And that couldn't be complete without a comprehensive plan for the NBA. Kenge is a legitimate NBA agent with the same commitment to detail and honest hard work that has become our calling card. He is the real deal".Akos Vegvari is based in Budapest and is one of the most prominent agents in Eastern Europe for both basketball and soccer. He has been licensed as an agent by FIBA since 2008 and by the German Basketball Federation since 2016. Chris Pearson operates out of London in the UK and has been licensed as an agent by the French Basketball Federation since 2010. Kenge Stevenson has been President of 329 Services since 2007 and has his offices in Dallas, Texas. He represented Keyon Dooling throughout his tenure in the NBA and has since negotiated contracts with elite level basketball clubs throughout the world.