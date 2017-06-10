 
News By Tag
* Sports Agencies
* Nba
* Basketball
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


HMS and 329 Services Announce Partnership

The two agencies have will join forces, starting with the 2017-18 season.
 
NEW YORK - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Hoops Management Services (HMS) and 329 Services have announced an agency partnership.  Chief agents Kenge Stevenson, Akos Vegvari, and Chris Pearson will combine to form an industry leading agency.

Some of the trios more prominent clients have been placed in the best leagues in the world, including the NBA, Turkey, Spain, Australia, Italy, and France.

"It starts with good people" Stevenson said "I knew that Akos and Chris are among the most influential European agents of our generation.  After meeting at Portsmouth and sharing our perspectives, it was only natural that we get together and form something special.  We are ready to get to work and do amazing things."

"It is my professional mission to create an agency that provides impeccable management and marketing services to basketball players everywhere in the world," states Pearson, "And that couldn't be complete without a comprehensive plan for the NBA.  Kenge is a legitimate NBA agent with the same commitment to detail and honest hard work that has become our calling card.  He is the real deal".

Akos Vegvari is based in Budapest and is one of the most prominent agents in Eastern Europe for both basketball and soccer.  He has been licensed as an agent by FIBA since 2008 and by the German Basketball Federation since 2016.  Chris Pearson operates out of London in the UK and has been licensed as an agent by the French Basketball Federation since 2010.  Kenge Stevenson has been President of 329 Services since 2007 and has his offices in Dallas, Texas.  He represented Keyon Dooling throughout his tenure in the NBA and has since negotiated contracts with elite level basketball clubs throughout the world.
End
Source:329 Services, Hoops Management Services
Email:***@hotmail.com
Tags:Sports Agencies, Nba, Basketball
Industry:Sports
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
329 Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share