Industry News





Real Estate Company Offers New home Buying Program

You can now sell your house fast in Cedar Rapids, get a free offer today.
 
 
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Local real estate company Next Home Solutions is pleased to announce they can now provide fast offers to buy properties. If you have driven around Cedar Rapids you have seen their signs popping up.  Today, you can take part by getting your own fast and fair offer.

In the past, the only alternative many people thought they had was to work directly with an agent, make costly repairs or take a long period of time to sell their homes.  Next Home Solutions has significantly lowered the amount of work it takes to sell a house and the time involved.  "We can usually get someone an offer with 24 hours" said CEO James Setaro.  "Compared to the traditional selling route which can take months and months to complete, we can offer a very attractive alternative" he continued.

With this new program, anyone within the Cedar Rapids metro area can now get another option to sell their house, vacant lot, rental or commercial building.  "We really want to give back to the community and help people solve their real estate problems", said James.


End
