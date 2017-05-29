News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Real Estate Company Offers New home Buying Program
You can now sell your house fast in Cedar Rapids, get a free offer today.
In the past, the only alternative many people thought they had was to work directly with an agent, make costly repairs or take a long period of time to sell their homes. Next Home Solutions has significantly lowered the amount of work it takes to sell a house and the time involved. "We can usually get someone an offer with 24 hours" said CEO James Setaro. "Compared to the traditional selling route which can take months and months to complete, we can offer a very attractive alternative"
With this new program, anyone within the Cedar Rapids metro area can now get another option to sell their house, vacant lot, rental or commercial building. "We really want to give back to the community and help people solve their real estate problems", said James.
Next Home Solutions
james@nhsiowa.com
(319) 382-6398
https://nhsiowa.com
Contact
(319) 382-6398
***@nhsiowa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse