St. Louis Bridal Shop with unconventional and boho wedding dresses
Wedding gowns for fashion forward brides located in St. Louis, MO
ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI (June 4th, 2017)- Juno Bridal, a West Coast inspired bridal boutique, opened in the Central West End on February 25th, 2017. The bridal shop, owned by St. Louis native Claire Ketterer, features exclusive designers with distinctly Southern California and vintage-inspired styles, in a range of pricing.
After living in Los Angeles for 6 years, Ketterer moved back to the Midwest to be closer to her family. While accompanying her sister wedding dress shopping, she noticed the variety of gowns available was limited and traditional, and that a more progressive style, which was so common in LA, was missing in St. Louis. The experience led her to the idea of opening her own bridal boutique.
"I've always dreamed of starting my own business in St. Louis," says Ketterer, "and when I noticed the gap in more laid-back and non-traditional wedding dresses, it occurred to me that this could be the perfect fit."
In preparation for the opening, Ketterer did an extensive search for the right designers who would embody her aesthetic. Ketterer developed a close partnership with her designers, who will be sold exclusively at Juno Bridal.
Designers include, Daughters of Simone, Truvelle, Daalarna, Theia, Olia Zavozina and Alyssa Kristin. Gown prices start at an affordable $1000 and feature design touches like off-the-shoulder silhouettes, embroidery and hand-beading.
Though the territory has yet to be explored, Ketterer feels confident that brides in St. Louis will identify with the lifestyle that her store represents.
"Brides today have so many more options when it comes to having the wedding of their dreams, and I think that for many, my dresses will complete their vision," Claire Ketterer.
For additional information regarding Juno Bridal, visit http://www.junobridal.com/
