 
News By Tag
* Wedding Dress
* Wedding Gown
* Bridal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
May 2017
313029


St. Louis Bridal Shop with unconventional and boho wedding dresses

Wedding gowns for fashion forward brides located in St. Louis, MO
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wedding Dress
Wedding Gown
Bridal

Industry:
Retail

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
Companies

ST. LOUIS - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- West Coast Inspired Bridal Boutique to Open in the Central West End

ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI (June 4th, 2017)- Juno Bridal, a West Coast inspired bridal boutique, opened in the Central West End on February 25th, 2017. The bridal shop, owned by St. Louis native Claire Ketterer, features exclusive designers with distinctly Southern California and vintage-inspired styles, in a range of pricing.

After living in Los Angeles for 6 years, Ketterer moved back to the Midwest to be closer to her family. While accompanying her sister wedding dress shopping, she noticed the variety of gowns available was limited and traditional, and that a more progressive style, which was so common in LA, was missing in St. Louis. The experience led her to the idea of opening her own bridal boutique.

"I've always dreamed of starting my own business in St. Louis," says Ketterer, "and when I noticed the gap in more laid-back and non-traditional wedding dresses, it occurred to me that this could be the perfect fit."

In preparation for the opening, Ketterer did an extensive search for the right designers who would embody her aesthetic. Ketterer developed a close partnership with her designers, who will be sold exclusively at Juno Bridal.

Designers include, Daughters of Simone, Truvelle, Daalarna, Theia, Olia Zavozina and Alyssa Kristin. Gown prices start at an affordable $1000 and feature design touches like off-the-shoulder silhouettes, embroidery and hand-beading.

Though the territory has yet to be explored, Ketterer feels confident that brides in St. Louis will identify with the lifestyle that her store represents.

"Brides today have so many more options when it comes to having the wedding of their dreams, and I think that for many, my dresses will complete their vision," Claire Ketterer.

For additional information regarding Juno Bridal, visit http://www.junobridal.com/, follow @juno_bridal on Instagram, or visit Juno Bridal's Facebook page.

# # #

Juno Bridal is an independently-owned bridal boutique in the Central West End, featuring exclusive designers with a distinctly West Coast/Boho style wedding dresses. Juno Bridal was created to serve the free-spirited, fashionable bride by offering styles of wedding gowns to match her lifestyle. For more information, please visit: Junobridal.com

Contact
Claire Ketterer
***@junobridal.com
End
Source:
Email:***@junobridal.com Email Verified
Tags:Wedding Dress, Wedding Gown, Bridal
Industry:Retail
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share