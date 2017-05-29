News By Tag
Santa Clarita Storm Announces Women's 2017 Team Entry in Women's United Premier Soccer League
Trails 24th 4:00pm Central Park Field 8 12750 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita
Storm's Pro-Am team the Santa Clarita Storm announced it has launched a Pro Development Women's Team and will begin play in the Women's United Premier Soccer League in Fall 2017.
Santa Clarita Storm's Women's Team will be holding open tryouts Saturday June 24th Saturday at Central Park 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd Santa Clarita, Ca 91358 at 4:00 PM, and will be scheduling friendlies and exhibitions ahead of its entry into the Women's United Premier Soccer League for the 2017 Fall Season.
Santa Clarita Storm Women's CEO Gerald Brunner said, "Launching a Pro Development Santa Clarita Storm Women's Squad is Opportunity to offer Women the same that the men's side has had for over 10 years . The Storm has been working to assist men in getting the chance to display their talents to work towards the next level of professional soccer. It's a good time to start the first leg of expansion with in the Futbol Club of Santa Clarita organization. The club is futurate to of acquired the services of Jayro Martinez who will not only head up the Women's team but will be also working on another expansion plans such as the coming of the youth Academy." Martinez will have the task following the tryouts to assemble the team train and prepare for the WUPSL season opener September 16th, 2017. We will be playing teams throughout Southern California, and will be facing high level of talent in the WUPSL and will have the same focus as the men's side to develop the game and the players for the next level of the sport.
Santa Clarita fully intends to form a strong competitive team as they have done with the men's side. There will be preseason friendlies leading up to the season opener of the Women's United Premier Soccer League.
About Sant Clarita Storm
Santa Clarita Storm is an American Soccer club based in Santa Clarita, California and sponsored by the City of Santa Clarita. We carry the name of our city in or club as well as our team. The Storm was founded in 2006 originally part of the United Premier Soccer League PDL and NPSL re branding and relocated from the Antelope Valley in 2011 to the Beautiful City of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Storm is a member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Pro-Premier Division.
Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL)
The Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL) is a Pro Development league based in Los Angeles and affiliated with the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Member teams include both representatives of existing UPSL clubs and new entries.
The league kicks off with a 2017 Fall Season- Interested players contact the Storm at www.santaclaritastorm.net/
Contact the Storm Women's team Head Coach Jayro Martinez
P- 818-568-6907
Email-<jm@
:
Media Contact
Futbol Club Santa Clarita
info@santaclaritastorm.com
