London + Manchester => Germany's GPS Ankle Trackers?
GPS Trackers Are An Inexpensive But Very Effective Tactic Already Being Tested to Monitor Suspected Terrorist
Britain's interior minister agreed that the London attackers were probably "radical Islamist terrorists,"
While there have already been calls - on Fox News and elsewhere - for the internment of some 3000 people reportedly already on British watch lists, including "650 jihadis that returned to the UK," any such strategy is likely to be seen as too extreme, even under a severe terrorist alert.
On the other hand, it is prohibitively expensive to keep track of 3000 - or even 650 - people, says Banzhaf, which is why Britain may wish to consider a strategy, already being tested in Germany and being considered in Norway, which is less extreme yet offers considerable additional protection.
Instead of interring them, requiring such persons to wear inexpensive GPS ankle tracking devices would make it possible for authorities to easily and inexpensively monitor the movements of thousands of terrorist suspects in real time, says Banzhaf, who suggests that the use of such devices might have prevented many of the recent terrorist tragedies, both in Europe and in the U.S.
The Manchester bombing marks the 13th deadly terrorist attack in Western Europe since the beginning of 2015, and many were caused by persons on watch lists or otherwise under suspicion, but who could not feasibly be kept under surveillance or otherwise effectively monitored, says Banzhaf.
For example, MI5 had tried to monitor Khalid Masood, the terrorist who recently mowed down people with his car before stabbing a police officer to death outside Westminster Palace, because of concerns about "violent extremism," but he wasn't deemed enough of a threat to justify in-person surveillance.
Similarly Anis Amri, who drove a truck through a Berlin Christmas market killing 12 people in December, had been identified as a terrorist threat months before the attack, but was not apprehended, and could not feasibly have been kept under constant surveillance.
Indeed, it was this incident which has now led Germany's upper house - in a country which boasts some of the world's toughest privacy laws - to adopt a rule mandating electronic ankle bracelets for some terror suspects.
Some of the attackers behind the 2015 Paris terror attack had also been monitored for a time by both Belgian and French intelligence services, but not well enough to prevent them from coordinating a terrorist attack which killed 130 people.
In France, the gunman who killed a police officer at the Champs-Elysees in April had been the subject of a counterterrorism investigation, but did not warrant the expense of monitoring. The country now has a government policy which tags terrorism suspects.
Norway is reportedly considering a similar policy, and ICE already uses thousands of ankle monitors to keep track of people already in the system.
Requiring people who are on a watch list, or are otherwise under suspicion, to wear an ankle monitoring device permits law enforcement to do what they cannot do now - keep large numbers of suspects under effective surveillance.
Keeping even 1 person under 24-hour surveillance requires, at a minimum, 3 different 2-person teams, and even then a clever terrorist might be able to slip out through an unwatched exit.
On the other hand, notes Banzhaf, GPS ankle monitors permit one law enforcement official to monitor the locations of hundreds of suspected terrorists around the clock.
Such systems can easily be programmed to signal the agent if any terrorist suspect departs from his usual normal travel routines, if he goes near a suspicious location such as an armory or airport, if he meets with other suspects likewise wearing an ankle monitor, etc.
Moreover, if a terrorist event should occur, authorities can have the computer determine, after the fact, if any suspects being monitored visited the site, met with anyone else involved, etc.
It has even been suggested that President Trump might consider requiring refugees, or others seeking to enter the U.S. who cannot be satisfactorily vetted, to wear such devices to help keep track of them and thereby detect or deter potential terrorist activities, especially if judicial action continues to prevent him from instituting his announced travel ban.
This should be possible because 8 USC 1182(f) gives the president the authority to "impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate";
So, requiring the wearing of a GPS ankle monitor - which is much less of an imposition than being barred from entering the country - would not even arguably be prohibited by statute, notes Banzhaf, and might be more likely to pass constitutional muster.
ICE seemingly has no hesitation about using GPS ankle monitors to help insure that people will show up for legal proceedings. States and cities likewise use them to keep track of people suspected even of minor offenses such as drunk driving. Why not use them to help prevent deadly terrorist attacks, argues Banzhaf.
