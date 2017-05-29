News By Tag
Big Trees Inc. Assists Homeowner with Difficult View Screening Situation
The client's neighbors opened up a large view corridor between the client's windows by removing an existing hedge on their side of the fence line. Wanting a solution immediately, the client contacted Big Trees. One aspect of the project was to find a plant large enough to replace the previous hedge. The second aspect was the access into the backyard was too small for the needed equipment to handle a larger plant.
Big Trees found a larger Portugal Laurel in their nursery that fit all of the specifications needed to fill the new void. The next challenge was to figure out how to get the 3,000-pound Laurel into the backyard. After going through different options, it was decided to hire a crane and send the tree up and over the house. When the day came for the project, the crane was set up and moved the Laurel, over the house, as close to its new planting hole as possible. Once released from the crane, the Big Trees crew physically dragged the plant to its new home. The clients were thrilled to regain the privacy they desired.
Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees, stated, "The satisfaction we experience in situations like this never gets old for us. Some of our clients we may only work for once, and we get to make such a difference in their lives and gardens. The inside thrill for us is getting to see so many of these projects work and turn out in a wonderful fashion, and getting this similar thrill and enjoyment routinely! It's a great feeling!"
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/
