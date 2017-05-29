 
BearManor Media announces the June 7 release of thirtysomething at thirty: an oral history

 
 
ALBANY, Ga. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Babyboomers in their thirties never possessed a collective voice until thirtysomething (1987-1991), a thirteen-time Emmy Award-winning series, captured the essence of their angst. Author Scott Ryan now gives the cast and crew their voice on the making of all 85 episodes.

Revealing behind-the-scenes stories are recalled by Ken Olin, Timothy Busfield, Mel Harris, Polly Draper, and other cast and crew members. They remember the episode plots, controversies, and fights with censors in revealing, no-holds-barred detail.

Enjoy other remembrances from actors David Clennon, Dana Delany, Michael Feinstein, David Marshall Grant, Patricia Kalember, Nick Meglin, Corey Parker, Charlotte Stewart, and Lenny Von Dohlen.

Discover:

-How the series was canceled, and how the creators decided to end the series without telling anyone.

-The originally scripted ending that was never produced.

-A special section on directing.

-An essay by actor Peter Horton (Gary).

-An essay by a Mad magazine editor, who appeared in a cameo.

-How Ken Olin and his real life wife, Patricia Wettig, managed to work together.

-Writer Richard Kramer on writing the controversial "Strangers" episode.

-Actors Timothy Busfield, Melanie Mayron, and Peter Horton on acting and learning to direct.

About the author: Scott Ryan is the author of Scott Luck Stories; host of the Red Room Podcast host of Big Bad Buffy Interviews; host of the thirtysomething podcast; writer and director of A Voyage To Twin Peaks; Managing Editor of The Blue Rose; contributor to Sondheim Review Magazine, Twin Peaks Fan Phenomena series, and Hot Valley Writers.

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
