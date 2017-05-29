 
Mobile Pet Food Pantry to Help Low-Income Sussex County Families

 
 
OCEAN VIEW, Del. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Partners for Paws DE Director, Kate Hungerford, is thrilled to announce the launch of their Mobile Pet Food Pantry in Sussex County, DE to help keeps pets at home.

Difficult economies result in tough choices regarding family pets for households struggling to stretch their limited resources.  When faced with the choice of purchasing pet food or providing for their family's needs, many have to make the heartbreaking decision to give up their pet at a time when unconditional love from a pet is needed most.

To reach more families and help them keep their pets at home, Partners for Paws is taking their Pet Food Pantry on the road!  "We've held pet food distributions at a fixed location in the past, but because Sussex County is 1,196 square miles not everyone was able to access it," said Kate; "Enter an amazing husband and wife who believed in our rescue and the goals we wanted to accomplish.  Their kindness and generosity has allowed our organization to purchase a 6 x 10 enclosed trailer so that we could reach many more families."

The inaugural mobile event will be held on June 11th beginning at Millville Petstop (35167 Atlantic Ave, Millville) from 10am – 11am; on to Tailbangers (24546 Betts Pond Rd, Millsboro) from 11:30am – 12:30pm with a final stop at Fitzgerald's Salvage & Recycling (17115 Fitzgeralds Road, Milford) from 1pm – 2pm.  If you or someone you know is in need, please visit and share this information.

If you would like to support the Mobile Pet Food Pantry, visit one of Partners for Paws' upcoming Pet Food Drives (dates and locations can be found on their website at www.partnersforpawsde.com under the 'Events' section) or simply donate securely through their website.  Volunteers are always welcome!

About Partners for Paws DE

Partners for Paws was founded in 2016 by its animal-loving director, Kate Hungerford, whose mission it is to partner with animal rescues and the community in Sussex County, Delaware to save more homeless pets.  Kate firmly believes we all must take action to save the lives of homeless pets in Sussex County, no matter what our differences may be, so that rescues and the community can work together effectively to do more. Partners for Paws will hold fundraisers, spay/neuter clinics, vaccine clinics, adoption events, food drives and whatever else it takes to help the homeless pets in Sussex County.

More Information:  https://www.partnersforpawsde.com; https://www.facebook.com/Partners-For-Paws-681212985361542/

Partners For Paws DE
Source:Partners For Paws DE
