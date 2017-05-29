 
Volatile Organic Compounds and New Construction Discussed in Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses how building occupants can be exposed to elevated levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in newly constructed or recently renovated homes and buildings.

"These buildings frequently have a new smell that is often due to VOCs off-gassing from new building materials, finishes and furnishings," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "While VOC levels will typically decrease over time, exposure can cause complaints over eye and respiratory tract irritation, headaches and dizziness. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on indoor VOC exposures."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/edEJxyGh3Ko



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,152,000 times or to join more than 2,750 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

