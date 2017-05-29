FormTitan the Form Builder Extraordinaire With a Conversion Rate Optimization Engine

End

--In the online forms universe, the impact of a form is measured by its conversion rate in terms of the number of people who visit a form taking the trouble to submit it. For the online forms to really work well for an organization, it needs to have its conversion rate optimized.For most, this would be akin to a chicken and egg situation, in that, would they design the form first or figure out the best way to do it? This is where FormTitan form builder seamlessly takes care of the issue on account of its conversion rate optimization engine.Says Amy W the CEO of FormTitan, "The FormTitan CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization)search engine is a vast repertoire of knowledge that one can leverage to make their online forms powerful marketing tools. Just imagine the kind of impact this would have on the business of banks, insurance companies and other financial services organizations that use forms extensively."The thing is that this CRO engine operates on the basis of hundreds of rules that keep on evolving and growing in number making it get better with time. This amazing tool not only analyzes the customer's forms but also provides a number of relevant tips to further optimize their them. Not just that all that the client need do is click on the tab FIX IT and the suggested changes will automatically be carried out for the form in question. What's more this service is absolutely free as a part of the FormTitan platform and is available with all the plans.For those who imagine that there is not much to designing online forms, are doing great injustice to their product. It is extremely important that a form's design be aligned to the primary goal of the activity-that of attracting the maximum number of visitors. This is not a function of one's innate sense of aesthetics but technology, namely CRO and AB testing. One needs programming skills to be able to do that.Using an online form builder may not do all that good either considering very few of them are based on the principle of CRO. Besides none of them offer an in-built CRO engine, the way Form Titan does. So opting for FormTitan form builder really should be a no brainer. Among the organizations that have used the FormTitan form builder and experienced first-hand the dramatic impact it has on their conversion rate, there is tremendous appreciation for what this service achieves for their product.The digital age is a time where fast movers steal a march over the competition and first mover advantage matters a great deal. In such a scenario, every aspect of a company's outreach has to be optimized to stay ahead of the curve. For certain types of organizations like those in the financial services sector, their online forms are amongst the most important part of reaching out to their customers, if not the most important part.For them to not pay attention to the optimization of their forms can prove to be an extremely significant oversight; something they probably can't afford. However the truth of the matter is that a large many of them do not even know this about online forms leave alone take any steps to rectify the situation and improve their bottom-line.The fact that FormTitan offers a complimentary CRO engine that can totally alter the marketing landscape for the organizations who are willing to try out their offering can be a godsend to those organizations who haven't been using CRO for their forms. There really is no time to be lost by all of these organizations, because this CRO engine is getting better and better with time and improving the outreach capacity of the online forms of their customers.If the ecstatic feedback that Form Titan receives from its clients around the world is any feedback, then the adoption of FormTitan form builder has caused a veritable revolution by way of the large increase in the number of forms submitted. Since FormTitan provides such a huge edge to organizations that use its platform and the form builder services, it makes immense sense for the rest of the organizations to do likewise or they are going to end up with a huge business disadvantage.Going forward one can expect FormTitan to further refine and improve its bouquet of services including its form builder facility with its amazing built-in CRO engine. It would be a good idea on the part of those organizations that use a lot of forms in their business to get in touch with FormTitan about that.Amy WFormTitanTel Aviv IsraelVipin LabrooTop Inspiration PR