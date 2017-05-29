 
SSIM Dwarka - Join the IIM Exchange Program

SSIM Dwarka becomes one of very few B Schools in India to offer an exchange program with one of India's Top 5 Business Schools. SSIM also provides an opportunity to all students to work on Live Projects for full 2 years.
 
 
Admissions Open at SSIM Dwarka
DWARKA, India - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With PGDM Program at SSIM Dwarka, students will be able to get an exchange program with India's top 5 Business Schools. To get admissions in India's Top 5 Business Schools for PGDM program, students usually needs to score around 98% in CAT. Millions of people aspire to get into the IIM's or India's Top 5 Business Schools; over a lac of students take the competitive CAT examination, and roughly only about1000 students make it to one of India's leading institutions.

With PGDM program at SSIM Dwarka, students will now be able to study with one of India's Top 5 Business Schools and get a certificate program in Marketing, Finance or HRM. All students enrolling for PGDM program at SSIM Dwakra will spend up-to 2 weeks doing this program. This certificate program will be an on-campus, full-time program where all students are expected to stay in Hostels of the Business School.

Besides getting a certificate from India's top 5 Business School, this is also an excellent opportunity for SSIM Students to network with some of brightest minds in the country which includes the exceptional faculty, it's bright students and even with the members of the placement committee.

With this program, SSIM-Dwakra aims to provide an experience to all its students on studying at one of finest b schools in the country and take this experience with them and use it in their professional careers.

To Know More about PGDM Program at SSIM-Dwarka, you can visit us at http://ssimdelhi.org/ or write to us at info@ssimdelhi.org

Source:SSIM-Dwarka
Email:***@ssimdelhi.org
Tags:SSIM Dwarka, Ssim, Pgdm Ssim
Industry:Education
Location:Dwarka - Delhi - India
Subject:Partnerships
