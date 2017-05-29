News By Tag
SSIM Dwarka - Join the IIM Exchange Program
SSIM Dwarka becomes one of very few B Schools in India to offer an exchange program with one of India's Top 5 Business Schools. SSIM also provides an opportunity to all students to work on Live Projects for full 2 years.
With PGDM program at SSIM Dwarka, students will now be able to study with one of India's Top 5 Business Schools and get a certificate program in Marketing, Finance or HRM. All students enrolling for PGDM program at SSIM Dwakra will spend up-to 2 weeks doing this program. This certificate program will be an on-campus, full-time program where all students are expected to stay in Hostels of the Business School.
Besides getting a certificate from India's top 5 Business School, this is also an excellent opportunity for SSIM Students to network with some of brightest minds in the country which includes the exceptional faculty, it's bright students and even with the members of the placement committee.
With this program, SSIM-Dwakra aims to provide an experience to all its students on studying at one of finest b schools in the country and take this experience with them and use it in their professional careers.
To Know More about PGDM Program at SSIM-Dwarka, you can visit us at http://ssimdelhi.org/
