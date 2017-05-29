News By Tag
Halo Publishing International Celebrates 15 Years of Service!
In the past fifteen years over 1,000 authors have successfully published and distributed their books into the hands of readers worldwide thanks to Lisa Michelle Umina and her exceptional team at Halo Publishing International.
"We are exceedingly proud of the accomplishments of our authors over the past 15 years," said Umina, founder and publisher at Halo Publishing International. "I started the business out of my basement as an author looking for a vehicle to help publish and distribute my own children's book Milo Finds His Best Friend. Thanks to front page coverage in the Sun Times, Northeast Ohio, I began receiving calls from writers interested in publishing their books and my business took off."
"We work closely with each author to help them build their individual author platform which goes beyond the layout and editing of the book," explains Umina. "We also help with distribution in hardcover, paperback and e-book version, social media promotion, book launch and book signing events, creating book trailers and submitting their book for a variety of national, regional and genre awards."
Halo has had the honor of publishing books for a wide range of authors, from up-and-coming, award-winning authors to famous writers and national speakers, such as:
* Gustavo Gomez, "Private Money Lending" 5-time book award winner
* Tererai Trent, Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Guest, "Zandi Finds Ubuntu"
* JJ DiGeronimo, Award-winning author, "The Working Woman's GPS"
* Darryl Turner, Author of the best-selling book, "Uncommon Sense"
* Denise Zarrella, News Anchor with WOIO, author of "Not Even The Sky Is The Limit"
* Lori DeMonia, Award-winner of the Temple Grandin Outstanding Literary Work of the Year
* Yolnette Belinda, Award-winner of the 2017 Mom's Choice Award
* Todd Bierman, Award-winner of the Small Christian Publisher Award
"One of our first authors wrote Imagine...Amazing Me which was inspired by Libbi Chilia's daughter Sami, who has a limb deficiency,"
The Halo motto is "If There's a Book in Your Head…It's Time to Get it in Your Hands" and Lisa and her team go above and beyond to help make that happen. Recently Lisa worked one-on-one with first time published author, Laura Brewster, a young adult with autism. Laura had written a book about her beloved dog Genevieve and Lisa helped her refine the story, work with an illustrator and publish the book.
"I am so very blessed to have the opportunity to work each day with a variety of amazing authors from around the world," said Umina. "What sets Halo apart from other self-publishing houses is the fact that I am available to talk with the authors personally. I have years of experience as a publisher and can answer their questions and allay their fears, but I am also an award-winning author. I know what they are feeling. I have been in their shoes."
What is next for Halo Publishing International?
The e-book phenomenon is also a great vehicle for authors connecting with their readers. Electronic books can be downloaded in under a minute which helps facilitate the reader of today's growing need to have what they want, when they want it; now.
To learn more about Halo Publishing, visit the website http://www.halopublishing.com or visit their Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/
About Lisa Michelle. Umina:
Lisa Michelle Umina is an award-winning author with fifteen years of experience in the publishing industry. Lisa has expertise in marketing and digital printing, and she mentors writers all over the world. Lisa's experience includes working with The Wall Street Journal and University Settlement, and founding Halo Publishing International and Hola Publishing which has offices in United States and Mexico. Her company has released over 1,000 titles. Lisa speaks regularly at schools and conferences and has given countless newspaper, radio, and television interviews.
About Halo Publishing International:
Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children's literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.com
