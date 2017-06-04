Exquisite Liwan Ramadan Majlis Opens in City Walk

End

-- Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis launched its luxurious and elegantly-set tent at City Walk's new expansion next to The Green Planet, highlighting an exclusive Arabian concept which ignites the Ramadan festivities and ambience, taking this year's Ramadan night experience to an all new level.Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis offers a mix of attractions and classical Arabian entertainment that brings together the essence of Arabian culture, hospitality and tradition. Kindled by the sounds of Oud and tambourine, guests will be taken on a captivating Ramadan experience full of Arabian soulful ambience.The unique taste of the Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis will be offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan, during which, guests can enjoy hand-picked exquisite delicacies prepared by a team of world class-chefs. The Iftar buffet and live stations also include a variety of Middle-eastern Emirati traditional varieties. During Suhoor, which is offered from 10:00 pm to 2:30 am, guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, along with saj wraps and Arabic ice cream prepared live.: "The unique concept of the Liwan is all about creating an unforgettable enchanting experience during the Holy Month of Ramadan that is infused with Arabian culture, traditions and exquisite cuisine.""We were delighted to launch liwan Ramadan Majlis and see it come to life as a great success; Liwan is a unique destination that reflects Emirati rich culture and traditions – ensuring our guests are well looked after,"The tent which was initially set to be at Kite Beach, has been relocated to City Walk, in order to set up a bigger tent that can accommodate more guests at one time. Liwan Majlis can now take up to 700 guests over Iftar or Suhoor and includes Royal and VIP areas.The Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis comes as a vibrant and elegant concept that is intended to provide an innovative and new experience in the region.Mohammed Al-Hakeem is the Global board member and Advisor to the CEO club in Dubai. Being the only Arab member of the club, he has been re-elected as the member of the club's board for an additional term of five years; this was in recognition of his major achievements in emphasizing the leading role of the club and his great efforts in advocating the club's contribution in supporting the business sector.