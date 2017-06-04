 
News By Tag
* Liwan Tent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Business Bay
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
May 2017
313029


Exquisite Liwan Ramadan Majlis Opens in City Walk

 
 
Liwan-2 -
Liwan-2 -
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Liwan Tent

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Events

BUSINESS BAY, UAE - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis launched its luxurious and elegantly-set tent at City Walk's new expansion next to The Green Planet, highlighting an exclusive Arabian concept which ignites the Ramadan festivities and ambience, taking this year's Ramadan night experience to an all new level.

Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis offers a mix of attractions and classical Arabian entertainment that brings together the essence of Arabian culture, hospitality and tradition. Kindled by the sounds of Oud and tambourine, guests will be taken on a captivating Ramadan experience full of Arabian soulful ambience.

The unique taste of the Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis will be offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan, during which, guests can enjoy hand-picked exquisite delicacies prepared by a team of world class-chefs. The Iftar buffet and live stations also include a variety of Middle-eastern Emirati traditional varieties. During Suhoor, which is offered from 10:00 pm to 2:30 am, guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, along with saj wraps and Arabic ice cream prepared live.

The man behind Liwan's concept, Mohammed Al Hakim, Global Board Member and Advisor to the CEO club in Dubai stated: "The unique concept of the Liwan is all about creating an unforgettable enchanting experience during the Holy Month of Ramadan that is infused with Arabian culture, traditions and exquisite cuisine."

"We were delighted to launch liwan Ramadan Majlis and see it come to life as a great success; Liwan is a unique destination that reflects Emirati rich culture and traditions – ensuring our guests are well looked after," he added.

The tent which was initially set to be at Kite Beach, has been relocated to City Walk, in order to set up a bigger tent that can accommodate more guests at one time. Liwan Majlis can now take up to 700 guests over Iftar or Suhoor and includes Royal and VIP areas.

The Liwan by Mohammed Al Hakim Ramadan Majlis comes as a vibrant and elegant concept that is intended to provide an innovative and new experience in the region.

About Mohammed Al Hakim:

Mohammed Al-Hakeem is the Global board member and Advisor to the CEO club in Dubai. Being the only Arab member of the club, he has been re-elected as the member of the club's board for an additional term of five years; this was in recognition of his major achievements in emphasizing the leading role of the club and his great efforts in advocating the club's contribution in supporting the business sector.

The International CEO Club is headquartered in the USA and has regional business office in Dubai. Over the past years, the CEO club has attracted many renowned figures such as Warren Buffet chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Tim Cook - CEO of Apple Inc., Jack Ma - founder of Alibaba and many more
End
Source:Liwan Tent
Email:***@into-all.com Email Verified
Tags:Liwan Tent
Industry:Business
Location:Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 04, 2017
Into All Marketing Solutions News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share