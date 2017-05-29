News By Tag
New All-Natural Supplement Proven to Help Prevent and Heal Liver Conditions
Highly-regarded company Kyotsujigyo Inc. recently introduced Yojyo Henshi Ko to markets outside of Japan, offering a natural-based liver supplement that is clinically proven to improve liver health.
Yojyo Henshi Ko, known as YHK ( http://www.yhktherapy.com/
With more than 30 different clinical scientific studies conducted and many research papers published, YHK is the most advanced liver protection supplement currently available. The scientific-based supplement holds patents in the United States, Canada, Japan, Europe and China. "Our product is suitable for people with all kinds of liver problems and conditions, especially for those who have chronic liver problems," Ma said.
Published research data collected by the U.S. National Library of Medicine (PubMed.gov)
Currently, there is no known medical treatment for NASH, which makes YHK a unique and viable option for people who suffer from liver problems. "When YHK is taken as directed, enzyme levels will lower and normalize," said Ma, explaining YHK's immediate results. "More than ninety percent of chronic liver disease patients saw liver improvement after 14 days of use."
YHK has received a great deal of positive consumer feedback on its website. Customer reviews claim that the supplement does precisely what it guarantees to do, produces life-changing results, and improves health and liver function. Since it is composed of all-natural ingredients, YHK is safe to take with other medicines.
Professionally-
Consumers can also experience the following benefits when taking YHK as suggested:
* Improved energy level
* Better appetite
* Improved sleep
* Improved skin
* Reduced side effects from other medications.
* Enhanced immune system
* Reduce risk of liver cancer
Kyotsujigyo was founded in the early 90's by S.H. Sha, a Musashino University professor who specialized in health maintenance, anti-aging and disease prevention, and it is committed to helping people improve and maintain their health. The company has expertise in Japanese Kampo Medicine and many of its research work is listed in the U.S. National Library of Medicine. In addition, Kyotsujigyo is a member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Liaison Program.
For more information about Kyotsujigyo or YHK, visit http://www.kyotsujigyo.net or http://www.yhktherapy.com .
Press & Media Contact:
James Ma
Hong Kong Branch Manager
Kyotsujigyo
Tokyo, Japan
+852 6702 2602
mail@kyotsujigyo.net
http://www.yhktherapy.com
