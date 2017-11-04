News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KRAVIS CENTER Announces Revised Regional Arts Concert Series 2017/2018
Announces Revised Regional Arts Concert Series 2017/2018
Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and Zurich Chamber Orchestra Will Replace Previously Announced Headliners
(West Palm Beach, FL – June 6, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing a revised 2017/2018 Regional Arts MUSIC "At Eight" and MUSIC "At Two" Concert Series, featuring an incredible roster of world-class orchestras and performing artists. Leonard and Sophie Davis sponsor the popular series, for which subscriptions are now available for purchase.
The MUSIC "At Two" series now has two new concerts. Due to touring and scheduling conflicts, the previously announced China National Symphony Orchestra scheduled for February 27, 2018, will be replaced by the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra; and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra will substitute for the Orfeón Pamplonés Choir of Spain with Raul del Toro, Organ, on March 27, 2018.
All Regional Arts Series concerts will be held in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall. In addition, Regional Arts concerts will feature a Beyond the Stage talk by Sharon McDaniel at 6:45 pm for MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and 12:45 p.m. for MUSIC "At Two." The Regional Arts Programming Associate and a long-time classical music journalist, McDaniel will provide background information about the concert and discuss elements of interest to all audience members, from music novices to experts. Nancy and Jay Parker sponsor the Beyond the Stage pre-performance talks.
Regional Arts Concert Series 2017/2018
November 4, 2017 at 8 pm (Saturday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ISRAEL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Zubin Mehta, Conductor
+ Amit Poznansky/"Footnote"
+ Ravel/Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2
+ Strauss/Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40 (A Hero's Life)
November 15, 2017 at 2 pm (Wednesday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
MOSCOW STATE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Pavel Kogan, Conductor
Dmitry Masleev, Piano
+ Rachmaninoff/
+ Tchaikovsky/
+ Scriabin/Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 29
December 4, 2017 at 2 pm (Monday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
VADYM KHOLODENKO, PIANO
December 5, 2017 at 8 pm (Tuesday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Truls Mørk, Cello
+ Shuying Li/Down Came the Sunlight: Into the Twenty-third Day
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
CAMERON CARPENTER, ORGAN
Program To Be Announced.
January 15, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Pinchas Zukerman, Conductor and Violin
January 16, 2018 at 2 pm (Tuesday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
January 29, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ESTONIAN NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Neeme Järvi, Conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, Piano
+ Nielsen/Overture to Maskarade
+ Brahms/Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15
+ Sibelius/Symphony No. 3 in C Major, Op. 52
February 14, 2018 at 8 pm (Wednesday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Riccardo Muti, Conductor
Steve Williamson, Clarinet
Clémentine Margaine, Mezzo-soprano
+ Verdi/Overture to I Vespri Siciliani
+ Mozart/Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622
+ Chausson/Poè
+ Britten/Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, Op. 33a
February 26, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
JACKSONVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Nathan Aspinall, Conductor
Behzod Abduraimov, Piano
+ Rachmaninoff/
+ Shostakovich/
March 12, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OF CUBA
March 26, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ACADEMY OF ST MARTIN IN THE FIELDS ORCHESTRA
+ Mendelssohn/
March 27, 2018 at 2 pm (Tuesday)
(Regional Arts Concert Series)
ZURICH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Daniel Hope, Conductor and Violin
Subscriptions:
Subscription tickets for the 2017/2018 season start as low as $114 for the six-concert 2 pm series and $171 for the nine-concert 8 pm series. They are now available for purchase via the Center's official web site www.kravis.org/
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Available for Interview:
Sharon McDaniel
Regional Arts Programming Associate
mcdaniel@kravis.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse