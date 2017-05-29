Media Invite/photo Op: Dedication Of Windows On The Floating World At Mounts Botanical Garden

MEDIA INVITE/PHOTO OP

-- MEDIA INVITE & PHOTO OP'Let the Water Flow & the Wetland Flourish'Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach CountyTo Dedicate the Awesome NewWindows on the Floating World:Blume Tropical Wetland GardenWednesday, June 7 at 10 amLargest New Garden in Mounts History Will Enthrall and Educate Visitors on Critical Importance of Conserving & Protecting Fresh WaterPublic Grand Opening of Windows on the Floating World will be Sunday, June 18, During Annual Tropical Fruit FestivalWHAT:The Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden will host the official dedication of the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, an amazing series of see-through walkways and permanent and changing aquatic plant displays that will allow visitors to feel and connect to the tropical wetlands around them. Palm Beach County officials, artists Mags Harries and Lajos Héder, members of the Mounts board of directors, cultural dignitaries and garden patrons have all been invited to attend.WHEN:Wednesday, June 7 – 10 amWHERE:Mounts Botanical Garden531 North Military Trail in West Palm BeachWHY:"The immersive installation of Windows on the Floating World will reveal a full spectrum of the Blume Tropical Wetland Garden at Mounts," says Ron Rice, Director, Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension. "Boardwalks, benches and displays constructed over and around the wetlands will allow visitors to relax, reflect, and learn about ecology and our critical need to conserve and protect fresh water.""Demands for clean, fresh water continue to grow so there is an urgent need to educate the public, young and old, on the importance of practices that will better help us to protect this extraordinary natural resource," he adds. "A wetland is a land area that is saturated with water, either permanently or seasonally, and takes on the characteristics of a distinct ecosystem that serves as home to a wide range of plant and animal life"NOTE:While the private dedication of Windows on the Floating World will be held on June 7, the public Grand Opening will be on Father's Day (Sunday, June 18), from 10 am to 4 pm, during the popular Tropical Fruit Festival.FACTS:+ Designed by artists Mags Harries and Lajos Héder, in collaboration with WGI's landscape architecture division, Windows on the Floating World will feature transparent, open-gridded, 4-foot wide walkways on the surface of the wetlands to give visitors the feeling of walking on water. Within these walks are four "windows" that will be planted with aquatics and changed out with rotating and seasonal botanical exhibits growing from submerged containers. Additional highlights will include waterfalls flowing over natural stone, an area for wading birds, and a wall covered with Bromeliads, offering some of the best foliage colors in the plant kingdom.+ The creation of Windows on the Floating World is being led by Palm Beach County's Art in Public Places program whose mission is to provide art that complements public buildings, parks and plazas; create a sense of place; enhance community identity; improve design of public infrastructure;and contribute to the missions of the county departments where projects are sited.+ This new garden at Mounts is generously funded in part by Margaret Blume, The Batchelor Foundation, Hedrick Brothers Construction, Palm Beach County, Heartsong Waterscapes, A-Cut-Above, WGI, Dr. & Mrs. Pedro Diaz and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden offers gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden.Located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach, Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County is open Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.Media Contact:Gary Schweikhart,PR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net