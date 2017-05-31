News By Tag
New Hair loss & Trichology Center has opened!
The first ever, Minority and women owned Non-surgical hair replacement and Health & wellness center has just opened!
Often, hair starts to thin because of a systemic bodily issue or possibly genetics. If your problem is reoccuring, you may a little assistance.
If you are suffering a thyroid issue, an immune system issue, folliculits, a ill-functioning liver,cancer or a temporary sickness and the result is hair loss, we can help.Common types include: male-pattern hair loss (https://en.wikipedia.org/
Treatment of pattern hair loss may simply involve accepting the condition.Intervention that can be tried include the medications minoxidil (https://en.wikipedia.org/
Treatment of pattern hair loss may simply involve accepting the condition. Intervention that can be tried include the medications minoxidil or finasteride, and hair transplant surgery. Alopecia areata may be treated by steroid injections in the affected area but these need to be frequently repeated to be effective. Hair loss is a common problem. Pattern hair loss by age 50 affects about half of males and a quarter of females. About 2% of people develop alopecia areata at some point in time. Baldness is the partial or complete lack of hair growth, and part of the wider topic of "hair thinning". The degree and pattern of baldness varies, but its most common cause is androgenic alopecia (https://en.wikipedia.org/
People have between 100,000 and 150,000 hairs on their head. The number of strands normally lost in a day varies, but on average is 100. In order to maintain a normal volume, hair must be replaced at the same rate at which it is lost. The first signs of hair thinning that people will often notice are more hairs than usual left in the hairbrush after brushing or in the basin after shampooing. Styling can also reveal areas of thinning, such as a wider parting or a thinning crown. https://en.wikipedia.org/
