June 2017





New Hair loss & Trichology Center has opened!

The first ever, Minority and women owned Non-surgical hair replacement and Health & wellness center has just opened!
 
 
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The first ever, Minority and women owned Non-surgical hair replacement and Health & wellness center has just opened! If you have alopecia, resulting from a bodily issue, we can help. If you've exhausted all resources with your endocrinologist or your dermatologist, give us a try.

Often, hair starts to thin because of a systemic bodily issue or possibly genetics. If your problem is reoccuring, you may a little assistance.

If you are suffering  a thyroid issue, an immune system issue, folliculits, a ill-functioning liver,cancer or a temporary sickness and the result is hair loss, we can help.Common types include: male-pattern hair loss (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgenetic_alopecia), female-pattern hair loss (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Female-pattern_hair_loss), alopecia areata (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alopecia_areata), and a thinning of hair known as telogen effluvium (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telogen_effluvium). The cause of male-pattern hair loss is a combination of genetics (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetics) and male hormones (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgen), the cause of female pattern hair loss is unclear, the cause of alopecia areata is autoimmune (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Autoimmune), and the cause of telogen effluvium is typically a physically or psychologically stressful event. Telogen effluvium is very common following pregnancy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pregnancy).

Treatment of pattern hair loss may simply involve accepting the condition.Intervention that can be tried include the medications minoxidil (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minoxidil) or finasteride (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finasteride), and hair transplant surgery (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hair_transplant_surgery). Alopecia areata may be treated by steroid (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corticosteroid) injections in the affected area but these need to be frequently repeated to be effective. Hair loss is a common problem. Pattern hair loss by age 50 affects about half of males and a quarter of females. About 2% of people develop alopecia areata at some point in time.
People have between 100,000 and 150,000 hairs on their head. The number of strands normally lost in a day varies, but on average is 100. In order to maintain a normal volume, hair must be replaced at the same rate at which it is lost. The first signs of hair thinning that people will often notice are more hairs than usual left in the hairbrush after brushing or in the basin after shampooing. Styling can also reveal areas of thinning, such as a wider parting or a thinning crown. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hair_loss

