Items from the Titanic, Andrea Doria and SS Normandie will be offered at Weiss Auctions on June 22nd

Ocean liner memorabilia will take center stage at Weiss Auctions' June 22nd sale, as a letter handwritten aboard the RMS Titanic on April 13, 1912 and an original life ring from the SS Andrea Doria will come up for bid, along with many other items.