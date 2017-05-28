News By Tag
Bella Crafts Publishing Announces the Summer Issue of Their #1 Digital Craft Magazine is Now Availab
The current issue of Bella Crafts™ Magazine is now available to download on your mobile devices. The 78-page issue is filled with over 30 craft projects and craft business articles. This issue along with all our issues is FREE.
As a downloadable craft magazine that can be easily viewed on computers and different mobile devices including laptops, tablets, e-readers and cell phones, Bella Crafts™ has an average of 300,000 downloads for every issue that it publishes, proving that more and more craft lovers are getting hooked on this online magazine.
The newest issue of Bella Crafts™ has over 75 pages of crafty goodness. With 30+ projects created by some of the craft industry's leading designers, Bella Crafts™ has something for everyone. In every issue, you will find a variety of business articles for those crafters who want to turn their hobby into a business. Socially Sensible™ offers information about the importance of social media, while Tools of the Trade™ gives crafters updates on the hot new tools that they need to add to their toolboxes.
This year Bella Crafts™ is celebrating its 5th year of publications. We are proud of what we have accomplished in 5 short years. We seek out and publish wonderful, inspiring projects from amazing designers worldwide to bring you the best of what the craft world has to offer. So, we are now doing something that is unprecedented. We are asking for our reader's support.
We love what we do and hope to continue doing it. But, the hard fact is that it takes money to produce each issue. We have found a solution that may work…Patreon! It is a way for people who love something, and want it to continue, to support it financially at whatever level they are comfortable with, and get some very cool extra bonuses in return! The ongoing support will allow us to plan for the future of Bella Crafts Publishing and continue producing the best FREE Craft Magazine you have come to love.
For additional information on our fabulous magazine, you can visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com. Or, if you would like to advertise in future publications from Bella Crafts Publishing™, please email Ann Butler at ann@bellacraftspublishing.com.
