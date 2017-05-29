Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab continues expansion

Broward County, FL. Next stop for Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab

-- Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab executes on expansion plans to the City of Pembroke Pines in Broward County Florida. Managing Partner, Gabriel Fraga is excited to announce the brands expansion to the City of Pembroke Pines. This would be the third location and will be situated on 16652 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL. This location will be key for the continued influence of the brand in the expanding nitrogen ice cream market. As a leader in the industry we will continue to provide innovative recipes and experiences for our customers and visitors to enjoy. The Pembroke Pines location will be independently operated by 2JJ Enterprises, LLC and it's head of operations Jesus Lopez. Opening is expected to take place Summer of 2017, one of the busiest time of year. The news comes as Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream Lab continues to explore new sites in the northern part of the state, making the Pembroke Pines location the beginning of more to come for Broward County and the surrounding areas.