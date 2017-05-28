Actor Jason David Frank Talks Live This Sunday About Assassination Attempt And Comic Con Security!

Actor Jason David Frank speaks live on Facebook this Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 6pm cst about his assassination attempt during Phoenix Comicon and about increasing comic con security for the safety of all.

-- Actor Jason David Frank will be Live via his Facebook Fan Page, JASON DAVID FRANK - Official Fan Page (facebook.com/jasondfrank)on Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 6pm cst, to discuss the recent incident that occurred during Phoenix Comicon last week.During Phoenix Comicon, suspect Mathew Sterling, 31 years old, dressed as the Punisher slipped by security and entered the convention with loaded weapons, body armor, and other ammunition in order to murder Jason David Frank and have a showdown with the Phoenix Police. His attempt was thwarted when an acquaintance of Sterling alerted law enforcement of his planned attack. The Phoenix Police Department tackled the armed vigilante and prevented a tragic event, like what occurred in Manchester, UK weeks earlier.This event has prompted various conventions to implement strong security measures to prevent a similar incident. Frank is on a mission to make sure all comic conventions around the world implement better security measures to ensure the safety of all celebrities, guests, and con-goers.Join Jason David Frank as he answers questions regarding the incident and the new security measures needed to guarantee the safety of all comic conventions. All press are invited to attend the Live Event and Mr. Frank will be available to answer any and all questions. Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 6pm cst.