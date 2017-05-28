 
At The Top 2017 Live Music Series Launches in Historic Downtown Long Beach

Dancing & Good Times Include 3rd Wednesdays Live Reggae & 4th Friday Live Blues
 
 
At The Top 209 Pine Ave Upstairs Long Beach, CA 90802
At The Top 209 Pine Ave Upstairs Long Beach, CA 90802
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The new At The Top Events Center is now open in Long Beach, conveniently located in the Pine Avenue Historic District. As part of the ongoing Launch Celebration, At The Top will be hosting Live Blues & Live Reggae Event Series produced by Socal Event Network.

When:

SoCal Reggae Party featuring Urban Dread will be on 3rd Wednesdays 8pm-12

(June 21 + July 19 + August 16 + Sept 20)

Unplugged SoCal Blues Party will be on 4th Fridays 7pm-11pm

(June 23 + July 28 + August 25 + September 22)

Where:

At The Top 209 Pine Avenue Upstairs Long Beach, CA 90802

Cross Streets: Pine Avenue & Broadway Avenue

Parking:

Street Parking Meters (free after 9pm)

Public Parking Lots

119 E 3rd St (first two hours free)

100 W Broadway Ave

332 W Broadway Ave

Promotions:

VIP Tables / Food & Beverage Specials / Dancing / 21+ w/ ID

Tickets:

Day of Event General Admission At the Door until 9pm: Free

Day of Event General Admission after 9pm: $5

Reserved VIP Area: $20 Advance Sales Online Only

TICKETS AVAILABLE ONLINE @ EVENTBRITE

BLUES: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unplugged-socal-blues-party-...

REGGAE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socal-reggae-party-dtlb-tick...

AT THE TOP

At The Top is a multi-purpose state-of-the art event venue that is centrally located in the downtown Long Beach entertainment district in the historic Rowan-Bradley Building, one of the most unique in Long Beach. Originally designed for Bank of America in 1930, the Rowan-Bradley Building was initially only a single story followed by its ornate art deco-driven second story, complete with terra cotta details that have been recently restored. From 1984-1994, the location was home to famous jazz club Birdland West. At The Top is located above and connected with Shannon's On Pine Irish Pub downstairs.

SHANNON'S ON PINE

Shannon's On Pine is Downtown Long Beach's friendly Irish Sports Pub. Located at 209 Pine Ave. Run as a family business for over 20 years, the Shannon's locations have provided the neighborhoods in which they are located with a welcoming atmosphere where community members can gather to enjoy dining, spirits, and entertainment. Our 14 High-Definition TVs and 10 foot Mega HD Projection Screen makes Shannon's On Pine the ideal location to enjoy every NFL, MLB, NBA and NCAA game as well as a dozen of your other favorite sports and events. Try one of our 18 draft or 12 bottled beers as you enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner with us. We are open Monday - Friday at 11:30am and Saturday - Sunday at 9am and close every night of the week at 2am.

URBAN DREAD REGGAE BAND

The Urban Dread Reggae Band plays 250 shows a year throughout the West Coast, Hawaii and Mexico. They have opened for legends Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, Sugar Ray, Wailing Souls, Culture, Eek-A-Mouse, the Untouchables, Enrique Iglesias and more. The bands' sound maintains the roots of reggae music while crossing over with their unique original urban style. People leave Urban Dread shows with a new found interest in the style of music that Bob Marley pioneered years ago.

SOCAL EVENT NETWORK

SoCal Event Network develops, produces and promotes branded live music events for corporate clients, festivals, parties & clubs. The SEN team has over four decades of successful event experience, in a range of genres, in US and International venues. We develop event platforms that enable Sponsor & Fundraiser Partners to effectively reach target audiences.

CONTACT:

SoCal Event Network

http://socalevent.net

booking@socalevent.net

Greg Wible 562-883-0310

SoCal Event Network
socaleventnetowrk@gmail.com
