At The Top 2017 Live Music Series Launches in Historic Downtown Long Beach
Dancing & Good Times Include 3rd Wednesdays Live Reggae & 4th Friday Live Blues
When:
SoCal Reggae Party featuring Urban Dread will be on 3rd Wednesdays 8pm-12
(June 21 + July 19 + August 16 + Sept 20)
Unplugged SoCal Blues Party will be on 4th Fridays 7pm-11pm
(June 23 + July 28 + August 25 + September 22)
Where:
At The Top 209 Pine Avenue Upstairs Long Beach, CA 90802
Cross Streets: Pine Avenue & Broadway Avenue
Parking:
Street Parking Meters (free after 9pm)
Public Parking Lots
119 E 3rd St (first two hours free)
100 W Broadway Ave
332 W Broadway Ave
Promotions:
VIP Tables / Food & Beverage Specials / Dancing / 21+ w/ ID
Tickets:
Day of Event General Admission At the Door until 9pm: Free
Day of Event General Admission after 9pm: $5
Reserved VIP Area: $20 Advance Sales Online Only
TICKETS AVAILABLE ONLINE @ EVENTBRITE
BLUES: https://www.eventbrite.com/
REGGAE: https://www.eventbrite.com/
AT THE TOP
At The Top is a multi-purpose state-of-the art event venue that is centrally located in the downtown Long Beach entertainment district in the historic Rowan-Bradley Building, one of the most unique in Long Beach. Originally designed for Bank of America in 1930, the Rowan-Bradley Building was initially only a single story followed by its ornate art deco-driven second story, complete with terra cotta details that have been recently restored. From 1984-1994, the location was home to famous jazz club Birdland West. At The Top is located above and connected with Shannon's On Pine Irish Pub downstairs.
SHANNON'S ON PINE
Shannon's On Pine is Downtown Long Beach's friendly Irish Sports Pub. Located at 209 Pine Ave. Run as a family business for over 20 years, the Shannon's locations have provided the neighborhoods in which they are located with a welcoming atmosphere where community members can gather to enjoy dining, spirits, and entertainment. Our 14 High-Definition TVs and 10 foot Mega HD Projection Screen makes Shannon's On Pine the ideal location to enjoy every NFL, MLB, NBA and NCAA game as well as a dozen of your other favorite sports and events. Try one of our 18 draft or 12 bottled beers as you enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner with us. We are open Monday - Friday at 11:30am and Saturday - Sunday at 9am and close every night of the week at 2am.
URBAN DREAD REGGAE BAND
The Urban Dread Reggae Band plays 250 shows a year throughout the West Coast, Hawaii and Mexico. They have opened for legends Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, Sugar Ray, Wailing Souls, Culture, Eek-A-Mouse, the Untouchables, Enrique Iglesias and more. The bands' sound maintains the roots of reggae music while crossing over with their unique original urban style. People leave Urban Dread shows with a new found interest in the style of music that Bob Marley pioneered years ago.
SOCAL EVENT NETWORK
SoCal Event Network develops, produces and promotes branded live music events for corporate clients, festivals, parties & clubs. The SEN team has over four decades of successful event experience, in a range of genres, in US and International venues. We develop event platforms that enable Sponsor & Fundraiser Partners to effectively reach target audiences.
CONTACT:
SoCal Event Network
http://socalevent.net
booking@socalevent.net
Greg Wible 562-883-0310
Media Contact
SoCal Event Network
socaleventnetowrk@
End
