How to choose your personal style - good news from Amalia & Fashion House
Fashion and style aren't always the same. What a pain! Vogue is out there to sell you stuff. No one dresses like hip-hop dancers and looks that good. Celebrities starve themselves to get their clothes to hang just right.
Self Assessment
Before you start to develop a personal style, you need to ask yourself some hard questions, and answer honestly. Have a full-length mirror nearby, and look at yourself from front and back. Write down what you think about:
· Your figure
· Your skin color and texture
· Your hair color
· Other physical features (like nails, etc.)
Don't agonize over it. Be honest instead. If you're shaped like a pear, so what? If you think you're too thin, that's okay too. You need to know yourself honestly before you can start changing your style. Especially note if you have any especially great characteristics. Beautiful blue eyes should be played up; a flirtatious smile, perfect feet, well-toned arms, or creamy skin are all important.
Once you have a handle on your appearance, look at some other things:
· Your personality
· Your lifestyle (athletic, sedentary, busy, social butterfly, etc.)
· Your job or jobs
· Any activities you like to participate in
All these items will affect how you dress and what you will be able to change in your style. You don't want to buy high heels if you are always on the move at work. Switching to all skirts won't work for an active hiker. And you don't want to start wearing vivid colors if you're a shy person.
Finally, look at:
- Your social environment (are you a student, a stripper, a single mom, or an active church member?)
- Your home climate (in all seasons)
- Your personal comfort level (how much skin do you like to show?)
- Your realistic budget
Your perfect personal style takes all the criteria above into consideration.
Developing The Style
Make a list of each article of clothing you're going to be looking at. Here are the ones I suggest, in the order you should probably consider them:
Shoes, pants, tops, jackets, vests, dresses, skirts, gloves, coats, hats, belts, scarves, stockings, hair accessories, jewelry accessories, handbags as you can find a list of suggestions visiting https://fashionhouse-
If there are any items that you are absolutely opposed to using, cross them out. Then mark the items you'd consider to be your essential core elements. For instance, if you're a blue jean girl, pants, tops, and shoes are your essentials; other items may be accessories;
Besides what you have on the outside, pay close attention to what you have underneath. Good support bras make a difference in how clothes fit; shoes fit differently depending on whether you're wearing thick socks or no socks. Do things like an architect, and build from the inside out.
Remember that you are looking for comfort before anything else. If your clothes don't feel good, you won't wear them, even if they are the hottest thing right now in fashion. And for the most part, if you're comfortable, you always look better.
To make things fall together better, always follow these rules:
· Never mix patterns - dots and stripes, stripes going different directions, paisley and flowers. One pattern with otherwise solid colors is wisest.
· Dress, top-down, light to dark. In other words, your darkest pieces should be your shoes, and your lightest at the top. This does not mean you can't wear a contrasting belt or something like that, but dark hose with light-colored shoes make your legs look fat and short.
· Never follow trends; instead, follow your own heart and tastes, even if they are not in style. This is your personal style, not Vogue's.
· V-stripes make your bottom half look more slender; upside-down V-stripes make your bottom look larger. Remember this.
· Emphasize your best feature; assemble your clothing around that single feature for your best look.
Shopping
When you shop, keep your lists with you. Before purchasing anything, ask yourself if it fits all the criteria on your list, in the order: fit, comfort, color, style, expressiveness. Always shop while wearing your most comfortable underwear, so you'll be ready at any time to step into the changing room. Always try things on before you buy them!
If possible, shop with another person, a trusted friend or family member who will be brutally honest with you about clothes and who understands and agrees with the style you're looking for. Your own eyes can deceive you, and salespeople will always be more interested in selling you a garment than being honest with you. But your friend can keep you from doing something disastrous.
Start with the core elements of your wardrobe, and especially with classics like perfectly-fitting jeans, a perfect white top, the little black dress, the solid-colored neutral suit that you can mix with other elements. The key: if you see yourself wearing it all the time, spend some time picking out just the right item.
Remember, fashion is fluid and evolving - and so should your style be. When new things come out, don't be afraid to incorporate them if you like them. Let your tastes change with the years, and keep it comfortable.
Fashion House: Amalia Esmeralda, Jamie K. Wilson
