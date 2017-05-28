 
Wet Lab Releases Free Cuts From Their Upcoming Album 880

Free Exclusive Download "Vent" for Wet Lab's Soundcloud Followers
 
 
New Single "Vent" available for free download on SoundCloud.com/wetlab
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Wet Lab has just released an exclusive download for all their soundcloud followers. Free to download "Vent" dives into the issues around homelessness and robbery that plague the San Francisco Bay Area. Working with San Francisco producer SFTraxx, Wet Lab has created an organic Bay Area sound and feel.

"I wanted to bring these issues to light in my own way. Living in the bay area my whole life, I was constantly dealing with my space and privacy being invaded. I feel like 'Vent' captures how I and so many others feel. There's nothing wrong with being brutally honest". –K. Shark of Wet Lab

In addition, to today's release, Wet Lab will release a new song every Saturday until their upcoming album 880 hits digital outlets in July. Get a head start on the summer with from new music coming out of California.


For additional information contact them through their website:
www.wetlabrecords.com

For automatic notifications of Wet Lab's new releases follow them on the following social media site:
https://soundcloud.com/wetlab

Jimmy Garcia
***@wetlabrecords.com
