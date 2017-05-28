News By Tag
Wet Lab Releases Free Cuts From Their Upcoming Album 880
Free Exclusive Download "Vent" for Wet Lab's Soundcloud Followers
"I wanted to bring these issues to light in my own way. Living in the bay area my whole life, I was constantly dealing with my space and privacy being invaded. I feel like 'Vent' captures how I and so many others feel. There's nothing wrong with being brutally honest". –K. Shark of Wet Lab
In addition, to today's release, Wet Lab will release a new song every Saturday until their upcoming album 880 hits digital outlets in July. Get a head start on the summer with from new music coming out of California.
For additional information contact them through their website:
www.wetlabrecords.com
For automatic notifications of Wet Lab's new releases follow them on the following social media site:
https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
Jimmy Garcia
***@wetlabrecords.com
