News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brampton resident elected as the 2017 – 2018 Club Growth Director, District 86 Toastmasters
Jacklyn Payne was chosen to build new clubs, strengthen existing clubs, and grow membership for the over 5000 Toastmasters in over 235 clubs in Southwestern, Central and Northern Ontario.
In response to, "Why do you want to be a district officer?" Payne wrote, "I want to serve as a District officer, because I believe that I can make a difference in helping the District to achieve its goals in new club growth, membership retention and making the member's experience rewarding. My goal is to ensure that every member receives the best possible service to achieve their personal best and to bring awareness to the Toastmaster program within the District's communities. I am an individual who delivers, have excelled at every Toastmaster project assigned to me and will bring those same work ethics and skill set to this level in order to ensure our District achieves Distinguished status." Payne is an advocate that Toastmasters changes lives and the climate of corporations. She encourages anyone seeking to develop their communication and leadership skills to try Toastmasters. She is in the process of appointing coordinators and committee chairs.
The District 86 Council elected other leaders for the 2017 – 2018 Toastmasters year, beginning on July 1. Payne, as Club Growth Director, joins District Director Cathy Herschell DTM and Program Quality Director Kristina Johnston, DTM to form the District Trio, the three highest positions in the district leadership. The Trio will participate in District Leader Training, Mid-year Training and online training via the District Leader Tutorials on the Toastmasters International website. Additionally the District Council elected the 10 Division Directors, listed on the District 86 website (http://toastmasters86.org/
Payne, a Toastmaster since May 2006, has taken on leadership roles at the club and district level. At the Brampton Toastmasters club, she was the cub secretary 2006-2007, vice president education 2007-2008 & 2012-2013 and president 2014-2015. At Raising Champions Advanced Toastmasters, a club Payne founded, she took on VP membership 2016-2017. Her leadership experience on the district includes, being an area governor 2011-2012, and division a director 2015-2016. Payne was appointed as the Club Extensions Chair 2016-2017 and Alignment Chair 2017. When asked how her work experience would relate to her role in the district Payne responds, "My 10 years of project management experience have allowed me to lead, work with a team, take a vision and bring it to fruition. I will be able to leverage my experience in planning, monitoring and executing projects within the stipulated time frame. My Change management, background will help me to embrace and adapt to change. My communication with stakeholders is also an important asset that will help to ensure that all parties are informed in a timely manner and are knowledgeable of their role. It will help me to gain the support and trust of my team and build relationship."
Payne was presented the 2011-2012 Area Governor Of the Year Award and the 2015-2016 Division Director of the Year Award for going above and beyond. She led Area 31 to Presidents Distinguished in 2011–2012 and Division A to Presidents Distinguished in 2015-2016. As Brampton Toastmasters club president the club became Presidents Distinguished. Jacklyn achieved her Distinguished Toastmaster award April 20, 2014, the highest Toastmasters bestows.
To interview Jacklyn Payne, DTM, or learn more about the District or Toastmasters club membership, contact the Public Relations Manager.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016-2017
***@toastmasters86.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse