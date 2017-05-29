News By Tag
Burlington resident elected as the 2017 – 2018 Program Quality Director, District 86 Toastmasters
Kristina Johnston was chosen to promote, support club quality, and member retention, for over 5000 Toastmasters in more than 235 clubs in Southwestern, Central and Northern Ontario.
In response to, "Why do you want to be a district officer?" Johnston wrote, "I've benefited so much along my Toastmasters journey that I have a very strong desire to return the favour and in turn serve others along their own journey. I've learned to listen to the little voice that nudges you and I want to serve others while continuing along my own journey too. Helping others achieve their own goals and realize a growth that they never thought possible is a strong passion of mine. I want to help others achieve their own dreams and break new frontiers." She is now appointing coordinators and committee chairs.
The District 86 Council elected other leaders for the 2017 – 2018 Toastmasters year, beginning on July 1. Johnston, as Program Quality Director, joins District Director Cathy Herschell DTM and Club Growth Director Jacklyn Payne, DTM to form the District Trio, the three highest positions in the district leadership. The Trio will participate in District Leader Training, Mid-year Training and online training via the District Leader Tutorials on the Toastmasters International website.
Additionally the District Council elected the 10 Division Directors, listed on the District 86 website (http://toastmasters86.org/
Johnston, a Toastmasters member since 2011, has taken on leadership roles at the club and district level. At the Port Credit Toastmasters Club, she was the vice president membership in 2011-2012, VP education 2012-2013, and president in 2013-2014. Her leadership experience on the District Executive includes being an area governor in 2014-2015 & 2015-2016, division l director 2015-2016. She was appointed the Club Coach Coordinator 2016-2017 and the Spring 2017 Conference Chair. Kristina is currently a club mentor for Oakville Toastmasters, a new club chartered on April 11, 2017. In addition to Toastmasters experience, Johnston has over 14 years in sales and marketing, "My 17 years in the scientific and medical industries (14+ in sales and marketing) has given me the ability to rapidly adapt to changing situations, become a servant leader, develop keen analytical skills, develop and support differing strategic initiatives, mentor and educate."
Johnston was given the 2014–2015 Area Governor of the Year Award and the 2013-2014 President of the Year Award for going above and beyond. She led Area 57 to Select Distinguished in 2015–2016 and Area 53 to Distinguished in 2014-2015. As Port Credit Toastmasters club president the club became Presidents Distinguished and recipient of the 2013-2014 Education Leadership Award. In October 2015, Johnston achieved her Distinguished Toastmaster award, the highest award Toastmasters bestows.
To interview Kristina Johnston, DTM, or learn more about the District or Toastmasters club membership, contact the Public Relations Manager.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
