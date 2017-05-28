Governor Gabbi - 4th Indie Feature from Sacramento - Movie Comedy begins Principal Production

From Northern California Based Movie Production Company California Videowork

Media Contact

Daniel Niebauer

dniebauer@californiavideowork.com Daniel Niebauer

End

-- California Videowork, Gold River Films and USA Indies are putting together the next installment of the Gabbi feature film franchise. Beginning with Heart KPOP, a American teenage love drama about Korean Idols. Band of Keepers, an action comedy about recovering a priceless fortune. And now, Governor Gabbi, a comedy about a college student who mistakenly becomes elected governor of California. Starring Gabrielle Niebauer, the female lead young actress from Sacramento, California, who has recently been abroad in South Korea promoting her latest movie Band of Keepers which awaits distribution through Netflix. She returns to Sacramento this summer for principle shooting. The movie is scheduled to release early 2018 with a hilarious cast including Band of Keepers' Mark Hoffman and Breaking News' Josh Fesler.California Videowork has been producing feature films since 2011 in Sacramento, California. We have received international press from the Korea Times, awards from the Sacramento International Film Festival and worldwide distribution through Amazon.com, VHX.tv and Vimeo On Demand.http://www.facebook.com/governorgabbi/