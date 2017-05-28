 
News By Tag
* Independent Movies
* Movie Production
* Feature Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
May 2017
31302928

Governor Gabbi - 4th Indie Feature from Sacramento - Movie Comedy begins Principal Production

From Northern California Based Movie Production Company California Videowork
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- California Videowork, Gold River Films and USA Indies are putting together the next installment of the Gabbi feature film franchise. Beginning with Heart KPOP, a American teenage love drama about Korean Idols. Band of Keepers, an action comedy about recovering a priceless fortune. And now, Governor Gabbi, a comedy about a college student who mistakenly becomes elected governor of California. Starring Gabrielle Niebauer, the female lead young actress from Sacramento, California, who has recently been abroad in South Korea promoting her latest movie Band of Keepers which awaits distribution through Netflix. She returns to Sacramento this summer for principle shooting. The movie is scheduled to release early 2018 with a hilarious cast including Band of Keepers' Mark Hoffman and Breaking News' Josh Fesler.

California Videowork has been producing feature films since 2011 in Sacramento, California. We have received international press from the Korea Times, awards from the Sacramento International Film Festival and worldwide distribution through Amazon.com, VHX.tv and Vimeo On Demand.

http://www.californiavideowork.com/

http://www.facebook.com/governorgabbi/

Media Contact
Daniel Niebauer
dniebauer@californiavideowork.com
End
Source:
Email:***@californiavideowork.com
Posted By:***@californiavideowork.com Email Verified
Tags:Independent Movies, Movie Production, Feature Films
Industry:Movies
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Videowork PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share