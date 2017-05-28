Hello Anthem Music Video to Premiere on YouTube on National Best Friends Day

Hello Anthem Album Cover

Contact

Esther Kinuthia

***@acsforhealthcare.com Esther Kinuthia

End

-- Angelcreatives will release the long awaited music video for their hit song Hello Anthem on National Best Friends Day, which will be held on June/8/2017. National Best Friends Day is a day to honor best friends and to mark this special day, Hello Anthem video will be available on YouTube to enable fans to send hello video greetings."Hello Anthem song and lyrics have gone viral. ITunes, Amazon Music and Spotify are currently streaming the song. The song is also receiving radio airplay. A big thank you to all our fans and supporters "-Esther Kinuthia (Angelcreatives Songwriter).Angelcreatives Hello Anthem music video will premiere on YouTube on June/08/2017, in celebration of National Best Friends Day. The video will be available on YouTube to enable fans to send hello video greetings on this special day.Fans can now download Hello Anthem song viahttps://itunes.apple.com/us/album/hello-anthem-remix/id1225353327?i=1225353758Music serves a number of purposes. It moves a scene along in movies, can make a room full of people dance, and studies show it can help bring a bit of joy to those in pain. It can also be used to inspire people to make a change in the world. That is the power Angelcreatives realized. So in 2015 MEOA and EK joined forces to become Angelcreatives. They wanted to create music that wasn't just enjoyable to listen to, but also music that was socially conscious and inspired people to improve their well-being.With that they wrote, recorded and released their biggest and most celebrated hit to date, "Hello Anthem." Named as the Best New Song for Saying Hello at the ACSH awards, it really put Angelcreatives on the map and helped push their album of the same name into the conversation. Comprised of short songs for health and wellness,was released in April 2017 and is available on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify as well.Inspired by Michael Jackson's attention to bring awareness to the world around them, Angelcreatives notes the King of Pop as one of their greatest influences. More currently though it was Adele's Grammy-winning single "Hello" that sparked their pens to write their own greeting with a message of health and wellness attached. Those intertwined with MEOA and EK's own skills, Angelcreatives sound comes across as smooth R&B with a lot of souls attached.Angelcreatives plans to continue their mission spreading wellness throughout the world with their latest,, available now.