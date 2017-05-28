A Matter of Interpretation host , Claudette Milner, Announces the Name of her Teen Host
Sydney Tucker has been chosen teen host of A Matter of Interpretation listened to on Sundays on 1240 Love WLLV AM radio at 5:00 PM in Louisville KY. The show is also broadcast simultaneously on Facebook live. The teen panel is spotlighted on the 3rd Sunday of each month. The focus is teen age issues.
Sydney Nicole Tucker lives in Louisville Kentucky with her parents Darryl and Jennifer Tucker, her brother Darryl Jr., and her twin siblings Danyelle and Dominique. From an early age Sydney has been shaped by her experiences in the special needs community. Her brothers and sister have all been diagnosed with Autism, which is a social and communicative disorder. Driven by her love and support for her siblings, Sydney has strived to make a positive difference in their lives and within the special needs community.
Sydney is a published author and illustrator of the book "Up To Bat" which promotes awareness for special needs children. As a result, Sydney has developed a passion for writing and public speaking at several special needs events in our community including book readings and book signings. She was chosen to speak on the USAAA (United States Autism & Asperger Association)
Sydney recently graduated from Newburg Middle School where she received the Assistant Principal's award, 4.0 Grade Point Average Award, AAA Community Service Award, the JCPS Scholar Award (3 years in a row), and the Newburg Scholar Award (2 years in a row). Sydney also was a winner in the Martin Luther King Essay Contest and won 1st place in the Newburg Science Fair for her experiment with music and Autistic individuals.
On October 27th, 2016, Sydney was awarded the YMCA Youth Character Award, which recognizes teens ages 13-17 in our community who demonstrate exceptional leadership while incorporating the YMCA values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility into their everyday lives.
Sydney also performs Gospel Rap and was awarded 2nd place in the Teen Competition on the "A Matter of Interpretation"-
Sidney will take the host chair Sunday July 16, 2017.
