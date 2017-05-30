Cannabis Art Relief Helps Promote Research With Donation To Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo
Serpentini's Passionate About Art and Advancing Medical Cannabis Research
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Alyssa Serpentini has a mission to help bring awareness of the beauty and benefits of Cannabis through her Cannabis Art Relief collection. To advance the mission, she is donating one of her paintings for the silent auction, held on June 9, 2017 at the Pro Athlete ProCannabis session conducted by ART420, to help medical cannabis research being held at the Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo at the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center on June 8 – 10, 2017.
The Conference is a professional and medical cannabis event for emerging markets that will bring experts together from the local, regional and national cannabis industry to share all their latest information and will feature an environment where outlines for the future of cannabis will take shape.
The silent auction is part of the Pro Athlete Pro Cannabis session that will discuss the harms of Cannabis prohibition and needed changes to the NFL's and other sports current Cannabis policy. Following the silent auction will be a celebrity moderated panel of ex NFL players, athletes and doctors that includes Ricky Williams, Marvin Washington, Boo Williams and Treyous Jarrells.
Serpentini's wish is to have viewers appreciate the elegant design of the Cannabis plant and understand its fundamental connection to nature and the benefits it brings medically. "I'm very excited to participate in this event by donating one of my pieces," she said. "and to help advance the mission of medical cannabis research. I want people to see this as a beautiful plant that helps people, not a harmful drug."
Serpentini's Cannabis paintings, upholstered architecture, faux finishes, and large-scale murals have been featured in The Summit Daily, The Parade of Homes, Luxe magazine, Summit magazine and more.Serpentini's "Cannabis Art Relief" collection is all about recognizing the many strains of Cannabis, as well as focusing on changing hearts and opening minds.
To view Alyssa Serpentini's artwork visit www.cannabisartrelief.com. For more information, call Alyssa Serpentini at (970)-389-3922.
