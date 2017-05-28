News By Tag
Activities for Kids in North Jersey
Spring and summer look to be fun-filled seasons for northern New Jersey families with young children.
Here are just a few activities for kids (and their parents) happening between June and September 2017 in the northern New Jersey area:
This sounds wild! Spend a WILD night at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, NJ exploring after dark while learning about the zoo's mission of conservation and stewardship. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Please note that groups must have one adult chaperone for every four children and all adults and children must be registered. For more information, call 973-731-5800
Bugs Bunny is back at NJPAC in Newark! Celebrate Looney Tunes and its legendary stars, including Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner and, of course, our very favorite "wascally wabbit."Enjoy classics including Long-Haired Hare (in its first East Coast concert appearance on the big screen), What's Opera, Doc? and Baton Bunny, alongside new Warner Bros. 3D theatrical shorts Coyote Falls and Rabid Rider. Kids of all ages will enjoy hearing the extraordinary musical scores performed live and perfectly in-sync with all the on-screen action. For more information, call 1-888-GO-NJPAC.
Have you heard about the Fairy & Gnome Festival in Wyckoff? Get your wings out, polish your wands, and dress up as your favorite fantasy character. Abma's on-staff fairies will help kids make and take home a fairy or gnome garden. Abma's Farm in Wyckoff will host its 4th Annual Fairy & Gnome Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm. Abma's Farm is located at 700 Lawlins Road, Wyckoff, New Jersey. Click here for more details: http://mybergen.com/
New Jersey is at the very center of field hockey in the United States,and Blackheath Field Hockey Club isone of the go-to schools and camps for children's field hockey in North Jersey. The club offers year-round indoor and outdoor programs for boys and girls of all skill levels. Your child will learn all aspects of field hockey and practice field hockey drills which will allow her/him to take their game to the next level. Blackheath presents the opportunity to learn the sport of field hockey from some of the region's most experienced and successful athletes, coaches and trainers while also having a lot of fun. The Blackheath staff develop youth players into competitive, well-rounded athletes while promoting respect, sportsmanship and a love for the sport. For more information about Blackheath Field Hockey in Fairfield, New Jersey, call 862-485-4933.
The Palisades Park Public Library will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday June 17, 2017. Activities for the day include: Music, Food, Art Contests, Face Painting, Kids' Crafts, Edible Book Contest, Prizes, Giveaways and more!The first 100 guests will receive a very cool Palisades Park Public Library tote bag. For more information, visit call 201-585-4150. The Palisades Park Public Library is located at 257 Second Street, Palisades Park, New Jersey.
Stevens Cooperative School offers fun and exciting summer programs from June through August for children ages 3 - 14.Stevens Summer Camp is one of Hudson County's most popular destinations to play, swim and learn.Day camps include swimming, tennis, and weekly field trips. Weekly specialty camps are offered in a variety of exciting activites like sailing, biking, robotics, and fashion design, as well as academic courses in writing, math and science.Stevens' Hoboken and Jersey City camps are conveniently located near PATH and Light Rail stations. To learn more about Stevens summer programs, contact Abby Grandison at 201-792-3688 ext 407.
Ridgewood will hold its 107th Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The day's festivities begin at 9:00 am with a flag raising ceremony in Wilsey Square. The parade kicks off at 10:00 am, rain or shine, beginning at South Monroe Street and Godwin Avenue. Gates open at 6:00 pm at Veterans Field for the evening entertainment and fireworks. Food trucks will be on site and the musical entertainment will feature Take Four and the Dad's Night Band. Rain date for the fireworks is July 5. Click here for more infomation: http://mybergen.com/
Be sure and visit the Kids Corner pages of mybergen.com and myhudsoncounty.com for many more activities for kids and family fun events happening throughout the northern New Jersey area!
