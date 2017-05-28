News By Tag
Trust Dental Care – Phlebotomy: Best Dentist in Tijuana on the Vanguard of Dental Bioengineering
Phlebotomy is the practice of drawing blood from patients and taking the blood specimens to the laboratory to prepare for testing. At first glance, this would seem unrelated to Dental Treatment or Dental Implants, but it's not, it will actually benefit the patient in many ways that allow implants to settle much better once they're installed, especially in drastic cases where the jawbone has deteriorated.
Special state certification in the United States is required in California. To qualify to sit for an examination, candidates must complete a full phlebotomy course and provide documentation of clinical or laboratory experience. Our Mexico Dentist has now completed full certification in order to bring you all the commodities of this advanced treatment at an affordable price. Phlebotomy is used for Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure. PRP accelerates healing and enhances bone growth, which in turn stimulates osseointegration of dental implants. This basically means that if you're getting a dental implant in Mexico this procedure will allow the Doctor to add tissue to make regeneration and healing process much faster.
During the PRP procedure, a small amount of blood is drawn in preparation for dental implant treatment. PRP is a by-product of blood that is rich in platelets. Platelets are irregularly-
This is due to the Platelets allowing your body to create new tissue by stimulating mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). An article in The International Journal of Periodontics and Restorative Dentistry detailed a study regarding the use of Growth Factors in molar sites with bone defects. The authors of the article advocated the use of Growth Factors in immediate placement of implants at the time of tooth removal. They elaborate on how using this process practically guarantees the treatment will be successful, you will be able to preserve the bone and soft tissue in the area wherein the implant is done, and superior esthetic results, helping you get back your smile in no time.
Like we stated before, no other Dentist in Tijuana, or any Dentist in Mexico for that matter, offers this treatment at such an affordable price. Mexico Dental Implants have never been at this level and we keep improving the service you get, competing with the best clinics not only in the US but the world. This is because not only can you get the highest quality materials and attention while getting, let's say, your crowns with us; but you can get them done with the most advanced German engineered machinery in as little as five minutes. Combined with this new technique, you won't have to worry about getting the quality treatment you need. Mexico Dental Implants are your best option today.
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda is the first and only US licensed dentist of Hispanic descent to be accredited by the AACD in all its history. And she is proud to be their only Mexico dentist, this is why she maintains the standards that make her your best option for Dental Implants in Mexico.
For more information visit us at https://trustdentalcare.com/
