June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
May 2017
31302928


Awesome Teacher Notebook Journal with Quotes

Awesome Teacher Notebook Journal with Quotes: Thank You/Retirement/Leaving/End of Year Teacher Gift (Notebook for Teachers) by Journals For Life.
 
 
Journal for teachers
Journal for teachers
 
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- New teacher appreciation notebook and journal is now available to buy on all Amazon stores by Journals For Life. This journal has 20 plus teaching and education related quotes. There are 100 plus wide ruled lines for the teacher to write in.

"Journals For Life" For Teachers can used for:

Teacher thank you gifts
Teachers appreciation gifts
Teacher retirement gifts
End of school year gifts
Inspirational quotes books for teachers to write in...

This "Awesome Teacher Notebook Journal with Quotes: Thank You/Retirement/Leaving/End of Year Teacher Gift (Notebook for Teachers) by Journals For Life" is available on all Amazon stores.

Types of teacher/teaching quotes found in this journal

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." ― William Arthur Ward

"Teaching is a calling too. And I've always thought that teachers in their way are holy - angels leading their flocks out of the darkness." ― Jeannette Walls

"Like the sun, a teacher enlightens a mind with his love, warmth, and light." ― Debasish Mridha

"What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches." ― Karl A. Menninger

"The Master said, "A true teacher is one who, keeping the past alive, is also able to understand the present."― Confucius

"You don't have to think too hard when you talk to teachers." ― J.D. Salinger

"It's weird when you hear teachers call each other by their first names. It's like they're friends or something." ― Brian Francis

"Some people change the world. And some people change the people who change the world, and that's you." ― Kij Johnson

About Journals For Life

At "Journals For Life" we create perfect little gifts for teachers, fathers, little boys and girls, mums and dads, men and women. You will love our inspirational journals and cute notebooks. These journals make excellent gifts for anyone. Everybody uses notebooks and journals! Feel free to browse through our journals and find something for yourself or someone else.

US link: https://www.amazon.com/Awesome-Teacher-Notebook-Journal-Q...

Journals For Life: https://www.amazon.com/Journals-For-Life/e/B071PC4SHB/

