Brite Smiles Dental Care Increases Awareness of Oral Cancer
April is National Oral Cancer Awareness Month. This cancer can affect anyone, regardless of whether or not they drink or use tobacco. The Oral Cancer Foundation reports that the reason this particular disease is so dangerous is because the average person is not aware of its existence and when they find out that they have it, the cancer is already well developed.
Dr. Dennis Simmons, owner of Brite Smiles Dental Care stated, "We want to make sure that the public is aware of the dangers of oral cancer. And we want to help them with early detection by offering the test at no charge. For the summer, we're offering Free Oral Cancer Screenings to patients who refer a family member or a friend to our office as a new patient. Their family member or friend will get a free Cancer Screening also! Give us a call for more details!"
Dr. Dennis Simmons graduated from the University Of Minnesota School Of Dentistry in 1976, receiving the Class Honor in prosthetics – dentures partial and full. Since then, he has participated in over 3,000 hours of continuing education courses, focusing primarily on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, dental implants and implant-supported restorations, orthodontics, extractions, crown/bridge, root canals, bite and TMJ disorders and sleep apnea. For his studies, he has been honored with the status of "Diplomate" from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and the International Osseous (bone) Integration Society. For more information on dental services from Brite Smiles Dental Care, visit http://britesmilesdentalcare.com, or call 952-891-8484.
Brite Smiles Dental Care
