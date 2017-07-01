 
News By Tag
* Graphic Novel
* Comic Book
* Manga
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
May 2017
31302928


The Robot War, Issues 1-5, are now available on Amazon Kindle and Comixology

The Robot War is a 5-issue action/comedy graphic novel that features Santa Barbara under siege by a robot army hell-bent on annihilation in the single most devastating terrorist attack on American soil.
 
 
The Robot War - by Joe Friend
The Robot War - by Joe Friend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Robot War is a 5-issue action/comedy graphic novel that features Santa Barbara under siege by a robot army hell-bent on annihilation in the single most devastating terrorist attack on American soil. A group of entrepreneurs, led by a listless dreamer, must make it across town to rescue his girlfriend and a school full of trapped children before the evil machines get to them first.

Santa Barbara, California - July 1st, 2017

"It wasn't like the movies… more precisely, how the movies portray their idea of a robot invasion. This event did not contain any humanoid robots with overly complex systems designed to complete the rudimentary task of assassination. It wasn't some dystopian future where humankind finds itself enslaved to generate electricity for a civilization of advanced robotics. But both are a good place to start in order to look at the difference between fact and fiction. With the idea being to help you, dear reader, wrap your mind around the events that transpired with the hope of defending yourselves when they ultimately happen again. And it will happen again."

Joe Friend is an author, screenwriter, musician, and media & entertainment executive focused on premium digital video publishing and monetization, who lives in Los Angeles, California. He is available for interviews via Joe@JF3co.com

Pre-Order on Amazon now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072M181KZ?ref_=pe_2427780_1600...

#TheRobotWar #GraphicNovel #ComicBook #Comics #ScienceFiction #Science-Fiction #SciFi #Sci-Fi #Manga #TRW #Robots #Technology #SantaBarbara

Contact
Joe Friend
***@jf3co.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jf3co.com Email Verified
Tags:Graphic Novel, Comic Book, Manga
Industry:Publishing
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share