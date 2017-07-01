News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Robot War, Issues 1-5, are now available on Amazon Kindle and Comixology
The Robot War is a 5-issue action/comedy graphic novel that features Santa Barbara under siege by a robot army hell-bent on annihilation in the single most devastating terrorist attack on American soil.
Santa Barbara, California - July 1st, 2017
"It wasn't like the movies… more precisely, how the movies portray their idea of a robot invasion. This event did not contain any humanoid robots with overly complex systems designed to complete the rudimentary task of assassination. It wasn't some dystopian future where humankind finds itself enslaved to generate electricity for a civilization of advanced robotics. But both are a good place to start in order to look at the difference between fact and fiction. With the idea being to help you, dear reader, wrap your mind around the events that transpired with the hope of defending yourselves when they ultimately happen again. And it will happen again."
Joe Friend is an author, screenwriter, musician, and media & entertainment executive focused on premium digital video publishing and monetization, who lives in Los Angeles, California. He is available for interviews via Joe@JF3co.com
Pre-Order on Amazon now: https://www.amazon.com/
#TheRobotWar #GraphicNovel #ComicBook #Comics #ScienceFiction #Science-Fiction #SciFi #Sci-Fi #Manga #TRW #Robots #Technology #SantaBarbara
Contact
Joe Friend
***@jf3co.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse