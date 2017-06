New Genesis Pure News Wtih Barb Prall And Nancy Harbach Out Of Marion, Iowa CR Linn County, IA

Be Healthy, Strong, Confident And Fulfilled Servicing the Iowa City, Hiawatha, Waterloo Areas Too.

Contact

Nancy Harbach

319-329-2705

nancyharbach@ yahoo.com Nancy Harbach319-329-2705

End

-- People everywhere are wanting to get healthy and are looking for options to meet their desired goals. Introducing Genesis Pure with Nancy Harbach and Barb Prall. Live Pure in Nutrition surround the core and these products are the foundation of the Genesis Pure Mission of "Cleanse, Balance and Build." Cleanse with Capsule and Liquid Cleanse, Balance with GoYin and Build with Daily Build. These are some of the terms that Barb Prall and Nancy Harbach can help you understand. Feel free to give them call with any questions you may have.The Geneis Pure Sports (GPS) line is designed to support the body during ricracs workouts and aid in recovery after strenuous activity. There is something for everyone who is looking for some healthy support of their dreams when it comes to getting healthier and in shape. Everyone is different and Genesis Pure realizes that with their big line up of different products. There is plenty of information to help you make the best choices for you when it comes to their products.For more information you can visit: http://www.genesispure.com/ nancyharbach