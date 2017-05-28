News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Genesis Pure News Wtih Barb Prall And Nancy Harbach Out Of Marion, Iowa CR Linn County, IA
Be Healthy, Strong, Confident And Fulfilled Servicing the Iowa City, Hiawatha, Waterloo Areas Too.
The Geneis Pure Sports (GPS) line is designed to support the body during ricracs workouts and aid in recovery after strenuous activity. There is something for everyone who is looking for some healthy support of their dreams when it comes to getting healthier and in shape. Everyone is different and Genesis Pure realizes that with their big line up of different products. There is plenty of information to help you make the best choices for you when it comes to their products.
For more information you can visit: http://www.genesispure.com/
Contact
Nancy Harbach
319-329-2705
nancyharbach@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse