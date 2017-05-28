 
Biomedical Laboratories Online Short Courses

 
June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Organized By

Biomedical Professionals, the Biomedical Laboratories Team

Starting

Any time

Learning Outcomes

Various online courses provided for laboratory professionals. All courses are developed to introduce, refresh, update and/or further develop biomedical laboratory professionals regarding their continuing professional development (CPD) in these course program fields. After completion of a course the participant should have the knowledge and understanding of the basic techniques used in that specific course.

Who should participate?

The Biomedical Laboratories online short courses are made by Biomedical Science Professionals, aiming at Biomedical Professionals across the health sector. Others who are interested can as well participate.

A certificate will be awarded upon completion of all the online course requirements, assignments and tests, and the pass mark for the quizzes should be minimal 70%.

*Having access to internet is a requirement.

FOR REGISTRATION, MORE INFORMATION AND/OR ENQUIRIES:

Please visit our website at http://www.biomedlabs.org/booking.html/, use the booking form and/or mail us at bml@biomedlabs.org
