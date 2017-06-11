News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sunday, June 11, 2017 Book Signing Event in Mt. Laurel, AL
The Red Shamrock Pub Presents Gutter Ball author, Susan Marie Shuman
Released on February 20, Ms. Shuman's book is a compilation of her most popular short stories and micro fiction. She is in her element on the shadowy side of the street, plunging headlong into such topics as mental illness, relationships, loss, death, and life on the fringe of society.
In a nod to her "O'Henry-meets-
Susan Marie Shuman is a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham area. She is also the proprietor of SusanWritesPrecise, LLC and employs the tagline, "I've Got Words & I Know How to Use 'em!"
As host of the event, The Red Shamrock's Owners Kay and Henry (Chuck) Dailey explain that while hosting a book signing in a tavern might seem unusual, "Good proprietors get involved in their community. This event will bring different people together for a unique event to celebrate the success of one of our local community members. And, we want to remind people why the Birmingham/Mt. Laurel area is such a great place to call home."
For more information, contact The Red Shamrock at 205.408.1515. To learn more about Susan and her book, Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories, please visit her webpage at http://susanshuman.org/
To learn more about The Red Shamrock, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
SusanWritesPrecise
The Red Shamrock Pub
***@susanshuman.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse