Sunday, June 11, 2017 Book Signing Event in Mt. Laurel, AL

The Red Shamrock Pub Presents Gutter Ball author, Susan Marie Shuman
 
 
Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories
Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Red Shamrock Pub, a popular Mount Laurel restaurant and tavern, is hosting a book-signing event with Susan Marie Shuman, author of Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories on Sunday, June 11, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.  The Red Shamrock Pub is located at 46 Manning Place, Mount Laurel, Alabama.

Released on February 20, Ms. Shuman's book is a compilation of her most popular short stories and micro fiction. She is in her element on the shadowy side of the street, plunging headlong into such topics as mental illness, relationships, loss, death, and life on the fringe of society.

In a nod to her "O'Henry-meets-Franz Kafka" approach to fiction, Susan's long-time readers describe her writing as sometimes-surreal, irreverent, haunting, and sublime in its wit and sarcasm. Also included in this compilation is an interview with Susan by Tony Lovell, the editor of Grammar Ghoul Press.  While Susan's work has appeared in several anthologies, this is her first solo effort.

Susan Marie Shuman is a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham area. She is also the proprietor of SusanWritesPrecise, LLC and employs the tagline, "I've Got Words & I Know How to Use 'em!"

As host of the event, The Red Shamrock's Owners Kay and Henry (Chuck) Dailey explain that while hosting a book signing in a tavern might seem unusual, "Good proprietors get involved in their community.  This event will bring different people together for a unique event to celebrate the success of one of our local community members. And, we want to remind people why the Birmingham/Mt. Laurel area is such a great place to call home."

For more information, contact The Red Shamrock at 205.408.1515. To learn more about Susan and her book, Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories, please visit her webpage at http://susanshuman.org/about-me.html

To learn more about The Red Shamrock, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Red-Shamrock-Pub-50248313320...

SusanWritesPrecise
The Red Shamrock Pub
***@susanshuman.org
