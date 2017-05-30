News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beware about adding a security check to your MSN account
MSN email accountuser required to have a recovery email or phone number & also verification application associated with the account or being able to answer few queries about the msn account which will help to verify the identity.
To keep this trend move further, we have a dedicated team of skilled professionals equipped with the knack of dealing with any msn technical glitch looking to breach the security of user's account. Apart from taking care of account's security, this team will also extricate subscribers out of any annoying situation when the msn users are stuck while logging into msn account, i.e. password recovery. Following are the steps to be followed in order to add security check to your MSN account:
· Go to the Security Settings Page, and sign in with your Microsoft account.
· Under Security info helps keep your account secure, choose Add security info.
· MSN users have to follow the instructions to enter their email or phone number, then press Next.
· We'll send a security code to that new email or phone number. Enter that security code, and press Next again. Your new security info will appear in your list.
How to reset MSN Password?
To reset MSN password, the user need to contact the MSN customer service and seek their expert assistance and follow their instructions to do the needful. To do so, the users' needs to
· First open the Outlook.com home page. The user can recover inactive accounts for up to 365 days since the last time he or she logged in prior to that accounts get deleted automatically. In case of manual deactivation of an account the user have 30 days to retrieve and reactivate it before it is permanently deleted
· Then click the "Can't access your account?" link which is found beneath the email and password fields
· Then select "I forgot my password" and click "Next"
· Then enter the MSN address that the user need to access to in the "Microsoft account" field and fill out the Captcha and the click "Next"
· The select a verification method to get access to the password reset page where the users need to verify their identity with Microsoft.
Solution for any of the above mentioned issues can be obtained via dialing the 24/7 MSN helpline number which is a toll free number for resolution of any of the issues via different technical assistance modes. These modes are remote assistance, and online chat and mail support. Hotmail now provides little buttons beside the names of the senders and subject lines in your email message list. This lets you instantly delete, flag or mark a message as junk/read/unread without the need to open the message. To customize this feature, visit inbox. In addition to this, make use of your MSN phone support services to gain more information on the various features offered by your mail client.
More detail, visit here http://www.99webmail.com/
Contact
Sharen frost
1-888-361-3731
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse