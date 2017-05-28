News By Tag
Global Foldable Furniture Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Global folding furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 13.2 billion over the forecast period .
Market Size and Forecast
The folding furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 13.2 billion over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The primary factor responsible for the growth of the market will be the increased number of smaller homes in the populous cities of the world, thus leading to the need for saving space. Foldable furniture provides for effective space saving options without downscaling but rather collapsing the furniture as per the available space. Moreover, these furniture also offers aesthetic appeal and at the same time reduction in space, thus leading to the growth of the market. From ceiling beds to coffee-tables, foldable furniture provides numerous innovations. The most recent trend being that of Bookniture, compact furniture hidden in a book. It looks as a small notebook, but it can be unfolded into a footrest, standing desk and a portable side table.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis of the global foldable furniture market includes the following segments:
By Product Type
· Chairs
· Tables
· Sofas
· Beds
· Essentials
By Application
· Commercial
· Residential
By Distribution Channel
· Online
· Offline
The Global foldable furniture market is further classified on the basis of Region as follows:
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The growth of the market is primarily driven by the adoption of the furniture in the populated cities of the world namely, Beijing, Tokyo, New York and Delhi due to the increasing ownership of smaller homes. Further, the rapid pace of urbanization and growth in the real estate industry influence the folding furniture industry. In U.S. the growing trend towards the rented apartments has been observed among the population who are inclined towards affordable, multifunctional and smaller furniture that suits their changing lifestyles.
Moreover, the folding furniture manufacturers are trying to cater to the metropolitan ways of life of consumers and are adding appealing features to the furniture. Therefore, the manufacturers in order to meet the rising needs of the consumers are diversifying their product portfolio. Their furniture now includes the various attributes that are aesthetically appealing and light weight, and thus supplementing the growth of the global foldable furniture market. However, the market growth is hampered by the rising prices of the raw materials such as leather, foam and wood. In addition, the costs of coating and finishing have also increased which has increased the price of the furniture in the U.S. and China. Moreover, the rising prices of the foam and fiber may also hamper the growth of the market.
The folding furniture market is expected to grow at a higher pace in Asia Pacific and Europe. The folding-furniture industry in Asia Pacific would be driven by the growth in population and smaller living areas. As for the Europe, the space saving furniture is gaining popularity, which has led to the expansion across the region. For instance, Italian designed small coffee table can be expanded into dinner table and a beautiful wall that spins 180º and then unfolds into a queen-sized bed with the help of hydraulic mechanism. These innovations within the folding furniture market are expected to drive the Europe folding furniture market during the forecast period.
The folding furniture is sold through the offline and the online channels. However, the offline channels will dominate the market, while the online channel will grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
