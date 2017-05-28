 
Company introduces NTFS Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from NTFS partitioned drive

NTFS Data Recovery Software facilitates user to restore all deleted file and folders from NTFS partitioned hard disk drive.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- NTFS Data Recovery Software provides complete solution to recover lost images, pictures, text documents, audio songs, video clippings and other similar data from NTFS partition hard drives. NTFS data recovery application uses advance inbuilt disk scanning mechanism which includes basic, deep and signature search options to scan and retrieve all lost data from NTFS file system. NTFS data restoration program provides facility to restore all lost files saved in different file extensions such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPEG, AVI, WAV, BMP, DOC, PDF, PPT and other similar file formats.

NTFS Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, logically crashed drive, virus/worm infected data, formatted or reformatted drive, power failure, improper system shutdown and other similar data loss conditions. NTFS data recovery tool provides facility to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

Software features:

1. NTFS data retrieval program provides facility to recover all lost or deleted data from logically damaged NTFS partitioned hard drive.

2. Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing hard drive on computer system.

3. NTFS data restoration tool is compatible with all major hard disk standards such as SATA, ATA, SCSI, IDE and other hard disk formats.

4. Software supports all major hard disk brands such as Sony, Samsung, IBM, HP, Western Digital and many more.

5. NTFS file recovery software provides data preview facility to view all lost data before final recovery process.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com

Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com

DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
