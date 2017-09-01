News By Tag
NY State Rapper Tone Chop & Producer Frost Gamble to release new hip hop album on September 1st 2017
Following the release of last year's critically acclaimed "Veteran" EP, rapper & producer duo Tone Chop & Frost Gamble are joined by Kool G Rap, Planet Asia, Tragedy Khadafi and online rap battle star DNA on new album "Respect Is Earned Not Given"
ALBUM Respect Is Earned Not Given
RELEASE DATE 1st September 2017
LABEL 22 Entertainment. (Digital & CD formats distributed by The Orchard)
New York State sparring partners Tone Chop and Frost Gamble follow last year's critically acclaimed "Veteran" EP with the release of their new album "Respect is Earned Not Given" on September 1st 2017.
Binghamton rapper Chop cut his teeth in the local rap battle scene during the late 90's, sharpening his skills for over a decade as part of the group Binghamton's Most Wanted and through a succession of mixtapes. Armed with a sharp wit, punchline bars and incisive metaphors, his notoriety as a lyrical marksman has been long established.
Last year's release broke new ground with a wider audience, his rhymes skillfully crafting a historical document of hip hop's culture appealling to generations young and old. Laying down an early marker, the EP was a statement of intent from the seasoned campaigner. Paying his dues to past masters in tracks "Dedication"
Where "Veteran" was a perspective on the genre, the new album provides a broader narrative, biographical and personalised through the art of storytelling. Witness the compelling tale related in "Bing Stories", the social commentary of "World Struggle", the reflection of loss in "See You Again" and the aspirational "Passion".
The world's most viewed rap battler DNA joins Chop on "In The Streets", the two comparing notes on how the discipline has changed over the years, while commitment to the cause is reinforced in "It's Hip Hop".
Chop returns to his trademark demolition mode on "Get Beat Down" and "Slow Flow Remarkable" and sharpens verbal swords with the legendary Kool G Rap on "Walk the Walk". In a similar vein, Planet Asia and Canadian upcomer White Rhino get involved on the menacing and atmospheric "Guillotine Chop".
Providing the musical backdrop is Chop's ex rap battle rival turned producer Frost Gamble, now relocated from NY State to Winnipeg, Canada.
With credits on Fresh IE's award winning "Red Letterz 13", the crate digging beatmaker has seen his star rise in the past year for the quality and consistency of his productions. Initially through the "Veteran" EP then more recently with Detroit rapper ZotheJerk on the album "Black Beach", his approach to adapt and write for each artist's style remains constant.
The combinations of sampling and original recording techniques produce fresh contemporary soundscapes infused with soul, r&b, funk, dub and electronica. The dynamics of "Respect Is Earned Not Given" are highly impressive reflecting the mood swings perfectly. Sparse piano accompanies "Bing Stories", uplifiting grooves underpin "Passion" and bass heavy electronica booms beneath "Slow Flow Remarkable". Hip hop standards "Walk the Walk", "Guillotine Chop", and "Here I Go" adds to the overall mix on a release which explores different paths yet retains its integrity as a cohesive blend.
The album not only reflects an old friendship, but a true collaboration between rapper and producer of near symbiotic proportions. Rhymes, beats, emotions, life stories and throwdowns, this is hip hop born of a previous era with a contemporary soul and a bright future….."
TRACKLIST (All tracks produced by Frost Gamble)
1 – The Return Intro
2 – Walk the Walk ft Kool G Rap
3 – Bing Stories
4 – Passion
5 – In The Streets ft DNA
6 – Get Beat Down
7 – It's Hip Hop
8 – Guillotine Chop ft White Rhino & Planet Asia
9 – Slow Flow Remarkable ft DJ Waxamillion
10 – World Struggle ft Bigga Haitian
11 – Inspiration
12 – Beat Knocking
13 – Here I Go ft Tragedy Khadafi
14 – See You Again
Digital availability will include iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Bandcamp.
Audio Stream - "Leave It Alone" ft Ruste Juxx & Nobi from the "Veteran" EP
https://soundcloud.com/
All international media, press, radio & tv station inquiries regarding Tone Chop, Frost Gamble and the new album "Respect Is Earned Not Given" can be sent to us at UrbanElite PR.
All our contact information is available at http://www.urbanelitepr.com/
