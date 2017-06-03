Facilitating Treatment with Technology

An inflatable air splint is a very useful to protect affected bone. It makes limb demobilisation possible so that it can be healed in less time.

The entire world is getting modernised in one way or another, relating to every paradigm. So is true for medical science. Almost every day a breakthrough is taking place, introducing new devices and methodologies to work with, thus reducing cost and time consumption and ergo increasing effectiveness and efficiency of treatment.At this point of time, it can easily be said that technology has became a necessity instead of a choice. In medical field of science, the new and improved modern methods of treatments have replaces the onerous manual methods which involved high risks pertaining to human error and less accuracy. Now, with the help of innovation and development, plethora of essential devices have been manufactured which make the task easy for the doctor as well. Not just on the more complex level of treatment, even at the simpler level of medical operations and day to day conduct of tasks, technology is playing a very significant role indeed.One of these essential instruments is, which is used as a support for fractured and broken bones. They are used for demobilisation of limb till the time they heal completely. These air splints offer protection to the affected area in a number of ways along with various other advantages as well. These splints are x-ray transparent, i.e. they will not be intervening in the x-ray image of affected bone. Other than this, they prevent bleeding and cover the affected area so as to minimise damage of tissue and maintain the health of skin. They are very convenient to use due to the present of a zipper which makes them easy to wear or remove. Besides this, there is a push-pull valve to facilitate inflating. They can be inflated by mouth too. They are adaptable - or in other words, conform to the size of different individuals. They are reusable and can be used for both hands as well as legs of a person. Moreover, pneumatic air splints are even more reliable and serve better for more critical situations.Technology not only fosters routine work, it also eliminates the impediments encountered in daily life situations. One such example of such a device is a, which tests the amount of alcohol present in a person by observing his breath. While this device can be applied to several jobs – for instance, in the traffic or office workplace or any other premise – it serves as a medium to regulate the consumption of alcohol by a person which might lead him to unfavourable professional or moral repercussions. A breath alcohol analyser is a very useful instrument, which performs a self-test function to find out if the presence of alcohol in the person is less than permissible limit or not.A breath alcohol analyser operates automatically and assures accuracy and reliability of results. A good quality analyser consumes less battery and thus gives a large operating time. It comes with a battery indicator which keeps the user aware of the power level of the device. The LCD backlight makes it possible for the details to appear clearly, even in the dark so that it can function properly in all situations.